Kelsey Anderson Shares ‘Non-Negotiable’ Agreement With Joey Graziadei

Season 28 of “The Bachelor” brought together Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged at their final rose ceremony. The two are happy and head-over-heels in love, enjoying the ability to be public with their relationship and travel.

Getting married and having kids isn’t happening quite yet for “The Bachelor” pair, but Anderson recently revealed what she considered a “non-negotiable” regarding their future together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelsey Anderson Is Passionate About Adopting a Child

Anderson joined “The Golden Bachelor” stars Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles for the June 26 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

The trio covered a lot of ground during the “Golden Hour” episode. Anderson noted she and Graziadei essentially dated “in reverse,” starting with sharing big things and later revealing smaller things to one another.

“The Bachelor” star was asked, “What was the first big thing you told Joey?”

She replied that early during filming she talked to Graziadei a lot about her family. “One of the first big things I told him was that I really wanted to adopt and that was a non-negotiable for me.”

Anderson added she told Graziadei, “So if he wasn’t open to that, then I couldn’t be here.”

Anderson reiterated, “I was like, that’s a non-negotiable for me. I just feel it like in my soul that I have to, like, adopt at least one kid.”

“The Bachelor” star also shared she would love to have “like a million kids.” However, Anderson revealed Graziadei “only wants two,” as “it’s easier to travel” with a smaller family.

Swarts interjected with some advice for Anderson. She said, “He’ll get this. He will. He’s a sports guy.”

“You tell him…you go for three kids because when you have two kids, it’s a man-to-man defense. When you go to three, it’s a zone defense. I’m telling you, go to zone,” Swarts explained.

The ladies noted that Anderson grew up with five siblings and loved it. “The Bachelor” fans learned during Graziadei’s season that he has two sisters.

Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei Already Have Their 1st Child’s Name Chosen

While the couple has said they are in no rush to get married, they have already talked quite a bit about their eventual wedding and kids.

During the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Anderson noted they have not settled on a location for their wedding, yet. She pointed out that their families are spread out all over the country, so there is no obvious location for them at this point.

When Graziadei appeared on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast in March, they revealed one fun detail about their plans for kids. Graziadei revealed, “We already have the name of our first kid figured out.”

“Anderson’s her last name, soon-to-obviously-be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her ‘Andie’ [as a nickname],” Graziadei explained. “So, Anderson Graziadei is the idea of the first kid,” he added.

“The Bachelor” star continued, “We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own.” They aren’t in a rush to have children, but “We definitely want kids,” Graziadei said.

During “The Viall Files” podcast, Graziadei also mentioned the adoption discussion. “One of the really special things, I don’t know if it even made it on the show, was that Kelsey [told me that she] always wanted to adopt.”

He added, “That was something she was always really big on and she probably wants to have, like, 20 kids. I’d rather stay in more of the 3 range.”

The couple currently thinks a “three-year engagement kinda makes sense,” but Graziadei also admitted, “We know that can change.”