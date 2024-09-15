EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Anderson Shares Her Support for Jenn Tran Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Finale

“Bachelor” star Kelsey Anderson modeled at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

After showcasing pieces from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Variety Collection,” Anderson spoke on an exclusive press conference panel, which Heavy attended, where she shared her thoughts about Jenn Tran‘s season of “The Bachelorette,” which premiered in July 2024.

Kelsey Anderson Spoke About Jenn Tran’s Breakup

During the panel, Anderson was asked about the criticism “Bachelorette” producers received for not casting contestants with Tran in mind. Anderson replied that she does not believes that “they necessarily ever have really casted for specific leads.” Anderson, who met her fiance Joey Graziadei during the 28th season of “The Bachelor,” said that she believed casting should be tailored to that season’s specific “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” lead.

“I think that they should and I think that that’s shown from this past season of ‘The Bachelorette,'” said Anderson.

In addition, she noted she was at the live “After the Final Rose” taping on September 3, where Tran had to watch back her proposal to her now ex-fiance, Devin Strader.

“It was really heartbreaking to watch her finale and be in the crowd for that. I think that Jen deserves the best. She’s an amazing woman. She has a great heart,” said Anderson. “But yeah, I can’t imagine going through what she went through. Because everything that I said to Joey and everything that Joey said to me meant so much. I can’t imagine someone afterwards being like, ‘I actually didn’t mean that.’ So my heart goes out to Jenn.”

Anderson also noted that Graziadei and Tran will both be competing in the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“She’s living her best life and we’re focusing on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ And she’s going to crush it,” said Anderson.

Jenn Tran Spoke About Her Breakup With Devin Strader

E! News reported that Tran opened up about her breakup with Strader in the “After the Final Rose” special on September 3. She said her engagement to Strader during the “Bachelorette” season 24 finale “was the happiest day of [her] life.”

“I had thought that I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” said Tran.

She said, however, that his demeanor changed after they stopped filming “The Bachelorette.”

“I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy. I promised my life to somebody that I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. And I just didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life at that point,” said Tran.

Tran also noted that her ex-fiance broke up with her in August 2024.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore, and didn’t feel the same way, and felt like something had been off since the second that he proposed. He regretted getting engaged. I didn’t know. I knew all along it was just different, but I just didn’t know,” said Tran.

Joey Graziadei Shared His Support for Jenn Tran in a September 2024 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on September 7, alongside his DWTS partner Jenna Johnson, Graziadei shared his support for Tran following her breakup. He said he was going “to support” her while they both try to take home the Mirror Ball Trophy for season 33.

He also said that he and Anderson recently “got dinner” with Tran.

“We wanted to support her before her finale and everything. I’m really happy for her and I’m glad she’s here,” said Graziadei during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

The 33rd season of DWTS premieres on September 17.