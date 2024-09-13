EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Anderson Shares Why It’ll Be Weird to Watch Her Dad & Joan Vassos’ Scenes

“Bachelor” star Kelsey Anderson celebrated New York Fashion Week at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

During the event, Anderson modeled items from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Cane’s Varsity Collection.” Anderson also appeared on an exclusive press conference panel, where Heavy was in attendance. While on the panel, Anderson shared some insight into how she feels about her father, Mark Anderson, appearing in the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Kelsey Anderson Shared Why She Feels Apprehensive About Watching Her Father on the ‘Golden Bachelorette’

During the press conference panel, Anderson was asked how she feels about her father being a contestant on “The Golden Bachelorette.” As “Bachelor” fans are aware, Mark Anderson will be vying for the heart of Joan Vassos, who appeared in the first season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Anderson said she is “so excited for him.” She also stated that she believed her late mother, Denise, who died in 2018 after a battle with cancer, would want her father to find love again.

“I am so excited for him. My dad deserves everything in the world that’s good. He’s the most amazing dad. And so, I think that he is very deserving of love. And I know my mom would want that for him,” said Anderson.

Anderson also shared that she had encouraged her father to film the ABC series. She noted that Mark Anderson amassed a fanbase after he appeared in her season of “The Bachelor,” where she met her now-fiance, Joey Graziadei.

“I talked to him about ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ and really encouraged him to do it,” said Anderson. “It’ll be a great experience for him to get back to dating.”

Anderson was also asked how she felt about watching her father on “his first date with Joan” while filming “The Golden Bachelorette” season 1. She noted that she “got to introduce [her] dad to Joan” during the show’s production. In addition, Anderson said that Vassos lost her husband, John, when he died in 2021 because of pancreatic cancer.

“I had met Joan a couple times, and I know the type of woman she is, what she’s gone through, which was very similar to my dad, losing my mom, the way she lost her husband,” said Anderson. “So I thought that that they were gonna connect. She’s obviously stunning. But yeah, it was exciting to introduce him.”

She clarified she was apprehensive about watching any romantic scenes involving her father and Vassos.

“But I’m a little nervous to watch it back. I don’t know. It’s gonna be weird watching my dad kiss a lady. I’ll be like ‘Oh.’ And some of those dates — I know it can get a little crazy. So we’ll see. Yeah, I might have to close my eyes a little bit,” said the 26-year-old with a laugh.

Kelsey Anderson Shared Her Appreciation for Raising Cane’s

During the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, Anderson shared her appreciation for the restaurant. The Louisiana native said she found the brand’s food “very comforting” as it “reminds [her] of home.”

“Being in New York City, you know, where we’re hustling and bustling this week, just being able to eat some Cains — I feel like I’m back at home in Louisiana,” said Anderson.

In addition, Anderson said the clothing items from Raising Cane’s new lines, “looked really cool.”

“I think that you can style them different ways, obviously. You can, you know, dress it up, you know, do the Western look. You can also dress it down. They’re very comfortable. I put [the sweatshirt] on, I was like, ‘It’s so soft inside.’ So I’m excited to wear this on the plane ride tomorrow back to L.A.,” said the “Bachelor” star.

“The Golden Bachelorette” premieres on September 18 on ABC.