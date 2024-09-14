EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Anderson Talks DWTS ‘Curse’ & Shares Why She Isn’t Rushing Marriage

“Bachelor” star Kelsey Anderson showed off her modeling skills during the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

In between showcasing items from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Cane’s Varsity Collection,” Anderson spoke to Heavy on an exclusive panel about planning her wedding with her fiance, Joey Graziadei. She also shared her excitement for Graziadei to appear in the upcoming 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars,” alongside his partner, Jenna Johnson.

Kelsey Anderson Says Wedding Planning Has Been Put on Pause Because of DWTS

Anderson met her fiance during the 28th season of the ABC series, “The Bachelor,” which aired in early 2024. The couple got engaged in November 2023.

During the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show event, Anderson said wedding planning has been put on pause because of Graziadei’s training for “Dancing with the Stars.” She also explained that she and her fiance are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“[It is] kind of on pause right now because ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a lot of work. He’s training 24/7 really busy. And after the training he’s pretty tired, so we just like to relax. But we also rushed our engagement. We don’t want to rush marriage. So we’re taking our time. And then within the next six months, I think we’ll have a date and location. But TBD,” said Anderson with a laugh.

Kelsey Anderson Does Not Believe in the DWTS Curse

Anderson also shared that she was excited to watch Graziadei and Johnson perform together on DWTS season 33.

“I’m excited to watch him shake his little booty,” quipped Anderson with a smile.”I think he’s gonna crush it. He has an amazing partner, Jenna. So yeah, I think that he is loving it. He told me recently that he wants to continue dancing even after all this.”

She went on to say that her fiance is “just living it up, loving it, and enjoying every second” while he is preparing for DWTS season 33.

“That’s all I could be, you know — want for him is just to be happy doing all of it,” continued Anderson.

She also suggested she is not threatened by Graziadei’s dynamic with Johnson. She stated that she does not believe in the DWTS “curse.” In an October 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, former “Dancing with the Stars” star Cheryl Burke explained that the DWTS “curse” is in reference to “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” stars who end their relationships after joining the competition series.

“I don’t believe in, like, anything being negative from this experience. Jenna is amazing,” said Anderson on the September 10 panel. “She has an amazing husband and an amazing little baby that I got to meet. And so yeah, I think that they’re gonna crush it together. And no curse. Yeah, there’s no curses.”

Joey Graziadei Said DWTS Has Gotten in the Way of Wedding Planning

In a joint September 2024 Us Weekly interview with Johnson, Graziadei shared that his DWTS practice has gotten in the way of planning his wedding.

“This probably is not the best thing towards wedding plans,” quipped Graziadei to Us Weekly.

He clarified that Anderson has been “so supportive” of him during his time on DWTS.

“She really pushed for me to do this. So we’re just going to enjoy this time. It’s actually nice to slow it down a little bit and be in the same place. And we’re going to enjoy LA, and just see what it’s like here for a little bit,” said Graziadei.

Johnson interjected that she was going to help Graziadei show off his dance moves at his wedding.

“We’re going to get you ready for your first dance,” said Johnson.