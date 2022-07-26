Bachelor in Paradise Couple Surprise Fans With New ‘Baby’: PHOTOS

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are officially “parents.” The couple, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of the ABC dating show in 2021, shocked fans by announcing they have a new addition to their family.

Kenny and Mari currently live together in Chicago and are planning their wedding, but they jumped ahead by welcoming an adorable little one to their new place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny & Mari Revealed They Adopted a Puppy

In a post on Instagram, Mari shared a series of pics, including one of her posing with a stunned Kenny as she held a strip of photos, which at first glance looked like a sonogram. Several scrolls in, Mari introduced the couple’s new family member, a puppy tentatively named Eleven.

“After a bunch of adoption applications and pre-naming every pup we applied for just on the ✨chance✨ that we’d get to be their new pawrents, our lil family is now bigger by 4 legs and a wiggly little tail,” she captioned the post. “Everyone, meet our new baby, Eleven! (IYKYK) – we’re not set on his name yet tho, so give us your suggestions too!”

The new pup joins the couple’s previous dog, Monster.

“Eleven loves following close behind feet, licking ears, and chewing cables,” Mari added. “He also loves *trying* to play with Monster, but Monster is just worried about trying to eat the extra serving of food that gets put out now.”

In the comment section, fans and friends revealed they thought the post was a baby announcement.

“I thought y’all were having a baby and my heart dropped,” one fan wrote.

“It took me at least 2 swipes to realize it wasn’t a baby,” another agreed.

“Omg I thought this was a pregnancy announcement!!! I was about to scream,” another chimed in.

“Y’all got me. Definitely got me,” wrote fellow Bachelor Nation star Ivan Hall.

“My heart just stopped, I fully thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” revealed pal Serena Pitt

“Hehe aunt Serena & uncle Joe will know first when the time comes!” Marie replied.

Mari & Kenny Aren’t Planning to Have Kids for a While

While they are happy to be “pawrents,” Kenny and Mari don’t plan to jump into parenthood any time soon. In an Amazon Live last fall, Kenny and Mari teased plans to wed in either the fall of 2022 or the fall of 2023, and they revealed that they would want to be married for a year or two before having kids.

During an appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in April 2022, Mari revealed that one of their first conversations was about having kids, because Kenny is already in his 40s.

“Actually, I think that was our second ever conversation on Paradise,” Mari said. “I asked him because I know I want kids in the future and I was like, ‘Hey, you’re a little older.’ That was a very early-on conversation because obviously if he didn’t want kids, then that’s something I would have had to consider and possibly head in a different direction. But he told me he’s open to it and he’s good with or without.”

Kenny revealed that Mari told him she wants five kids, but he said, “One is fine.”

The pageant queen revealed that no matter how many children they have, she wants to raise her kids in the Puerto Rican culture she was brought up in. Mari explained that she wants her children to learn the Spanish language, as well as music, and dance from her heritage.

