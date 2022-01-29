Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Reveal Major Life Update

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are about to make a major move. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple, who got engaged last summer on the season 7 finale of the ABC dating show, shared plans to move in together in a new place located in the city that Kenny is from.

On his Instagram story, Kenny shared a photo of him and Mari with the teaser, “Life update.” Under of photo of the two that showed them with a document in front of them, he added, “Mari Pepin and I have signed the lease on a new apartment here in Chicago.”

Mari also shared the photo on her social media story with a message for her fiancé: “Can’t wait to keep annoying you and scaring you and loving you every day #Boo.”

Kenny & Mari Previously Revealed Plans to Live Permanently in Chicago

Kenny and Mari decided early on that they would make Chicago their home. In October 2021, Mari opened up about their plans to move in together.

“I live in Maryland, and Kenny lives here in Chicago. So I will be moving here early next year,” she told ExtraTV last fall. “That’s just gonna be the first step.”

On the heels of their stint on “Bachelor in Paradise”,” Kenny seemed excited to show his fiancé the city that he loves. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same month, the Chicago-based talent buyer said he looked forward to exploring the city with Mari.

“I want her to see some of the cool stuff [and] actually walk around and enjoy downtown Chicago,” Kenny said at the time.

Kenny & Mari Went Out to Dinner With Another ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple in Chicago

The apartment update comes just a few weeks after Kenny and Mari had a date night in Chicago with another Bachelor nation couple. On January 15, Mari shared an Instagram photo of her and Kenny out to dinner at La Scarola Italian Restaurant in Chicago. In the caption, she told fans to swipe over to see who they went out on the double date with.

A second pic showed they were out with fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” engaged couple, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. Fans know that “Grocery Store” Joe also hails from Chicago, so he and Serena spend a lot of time in the Windy City.

Joe previously told Us Weekly that deciding where to live was the top priority for the couple, who have been doing distance between Chicago and Serena’s hometown in Toronto, Canada.

“We’re more or less trying to figure out where we’re going to live, we’re excited about that,” Joe told the outlet in November 2021. “We’re still in talks about that, but we’re on the same page. It’s between the three cities, Chicago, Toronto or New York.”

Kenny and Mari, and Joe and Serena, are two of the three couples that became engaged on the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach in Mexico during the season finale last summer. The third couple, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, recently announced they have ended their engagement.

READ NEXT: Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Reveal Wedding & Baby Timeline