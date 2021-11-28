Did Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Pick a Wedding Venue?

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are moving ahead with their wedding plans just a few months after getting engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The couple is still living in different cities — she is in Maryland while Kenny is in Chicago — they’re planning on tying the knot, perhaps sometime in 2022. In an interview with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the “Talking it Out” podcast back in October, Mari revealed that she has plans to move to Chicago in the new year.

Mari and Kenny have not officially set a wedding date, but Kenny wants to get married in the fall. During an Amazon Live last month, the couple revealed some additional updates.

“We are waiting to see what happens next year,” Mari said. “We did talk about location,” Kenny added. “We know that we’re getting married in Puerto Rico. That’s where a lot of my family still lives, so it will be easier for them to be able to join us,” Mari explained.

Flash forward about a month, and the two have definitely been thinking about their upcoming nuptials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny & Mari Spent Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico & Checked out Wedding Venues

During their Amazon Live, Mari and Kenny shared that they would be traveling to Puerto Rico before the year’s end so that Kenny could meet Mari’s extended family. Although the two didn’t say whether or not they’d be scoping out potential wedding venues, that’s exactly what they did.

Aside from visiting with family, the lovebirds were able to check out some locations for their big day. “Scouting wedding venues,” Kenny captioned a photo dump of his time in Puerto Rico with Mari. The couple spent some time at La Concha Resort, a hotel that offers wedding packages.

“Warm tropical sunsets, shimmering Caribbean beaches and sultry, hot tropical weather. San Juan, Puerto Rico is the perfect location to host your fabulous destination wedding. Nestled in the heart of the trendy Condado district, La Concha is a modern luxury resort offering Latino chic hospitality, sophisticated accommodations and ultra modern wedding facilities. Our beachfront resort invites you to flirt with life as you experience an array of exceptional wedding planning and catering services that ensure destination wedding ceremonies, receptions, rehearsals or banquets are an unforgettable, highly-styled affair,” reads the resort’s website.

It’s unknown if Mari and Kenny landed on this location, or if they put down a deposit, but it looks like they really enjoyed their time there regardless.

Kenny & Mari Have Already Talked About Starting a Family

Fairly early on in their relationship, Kenny and Mari discussed their wants and needs for the future. Mari was very clear about wanting to have children, and about her desire to raise her — five — kids in the Puerto Rican culture.

“Actually, I think that was our second ever conversation on ‘Paradise.’ I asked him because I know I want kids in the future and I was like, ‘Hey, you’re a little older.’ That was a very early-on conversation because obviously if he didn’t want kids, then that’s something I would have had to consider and possibly head in a different direction. But he told me he’s open to it and he’s good with or without,” she said on “Talking it Out.”

During their recent trip to Puerto Rico, Mari gave fans a bit of an update on how Kenny was doing when it comes to learning Spanish. “[Mari] dragged me out here to spend Thanksgiving [with] her family. It is weird being on a beach now [without Lil Jon],” Kenny joked on Instagram.

“Update: he has only learned three Spanish words so far,” Mari commented on the post.

Mari and Kenny are back in the States and have parted ways — she’s dog-sitting back in Maryland, and he’s already hit the gym in Chicago.

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Give Fans a Major Wedding Update