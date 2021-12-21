Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch’s Newborn Son Hospitalized After Whole Family Diagnosed With COVID

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt revealed they have COVID-19 – and so does their newborn son, August.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple welcomed her first child on November 20, 2021, but just one month later the baby is battling the highly contagious virus.

Kevin Wendt Shared Photos of Astrid Loch & Baby August in the Hospital

In a post shared to Instagram, an exhausted-looking Astrid was seen holding her newborn while laying in a hospital bed. A second photo showed baby August sleeping in his stroller in the hospital. Kevin captioned the photos to reveal that all three family members tested positive for COVID and that August was admitted to the hospital at just 4 weeks old. He also explained that just Astrid is staying in the hospital with the baby for safety reasons.

The new dad also described the family’s symptoms.

“Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever,” Kevin wrote. “August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn’t go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I’ve been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone.”

Kevin revealed that the family will remain in “isolation” until at least Christmas.

“[Astrid ] is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat,” Kevin added. “While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he’s the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. “

Astrid & Kevin Postponed Their Wedding Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

This is not the first time the COCVD-10 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Wendts’ lives. Astrid and Kevin got engaged in 2019 and had planned to wed in 2020, but they postponed their nuptials to November 2021 due to the COVID-19 surge, per Entertainment Tonight. When the pandemic didn’t die down, they came up with a plan to move forward with having a child instead of getting married.

In an interview with People, Kevin revealed that he and Astrid made a conscious effort to push their plans to have a baby ahead of their postponed wedding dates.

“Since the wedding would keep getting pushed off, we thought, ‘Okay, well, I don’t want to wait five years to have a baby. Let’s just try to have one before the wedding,’” he said.

Astrid previously told People that the two wanted to have kids together “even more so than the desire to get married,” so they actually started trying for a baby in July 2019 before they were even engaged. After a year with no success, the couple began fertility treatments and they were vocal about their long in-vitro fertilization process. Astrid suffered an ectopic pregnancy in October 2020.

In May 2021, the couple announced a second pregnancy and later revealed the baby’s November due date on Instagram.

