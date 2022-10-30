LOOK: Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Weds in Stunning Ceremony

A couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” whom fans have loved since they first fell in love finally got married in a beautiful Florida event on Friday, October 28. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt tied the knot while surrounded by friends from the franchise and other loved ones.

As People detailed, Wendt and Loch met during season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which was filmed in 2018. They split before the finale, but reunited off-camera and have been going strong ever since. She moved to Canada, where he was based, and Wendt proposed to Loch in August 2019. The pair moved out their first wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic, then moved it out again when they welcomed a son in November 2021. The third time was the charm, as their wedding in Sarasota, Florida, seemed to be the perfect wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Had a Vision for Their Big Day

Wendt and Loch wanted their wedding to feel timeless, classy, and updated, they told People. They held their nuptials at the Powel Crosley Estate and the space was filled with long, farm-style tables, floral arrangements, candles, and string lights. Acoustic music played throughout the wedding and cocktail hour, and the bride and groom chose not to have a bridal party with bridesmaids and groomsmen. However, his brother and her sister were right by their sides to help with some tasks. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s son, August, wore a tuxedo like his dad and was at the altar as the couple exchanged vows.

Loch wore a wedding gown from Gaila Lahav and her mother walked her down the aisle. Loch’s stepfather officiated the wedding, and the couple wrote their own vows. They incorporated a nod to their “Bachelor in Paradise” summer by utilizing Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” for their first dance, and they gave all the wedding guests small shots of tequila after the song played. Dinner included shrimp cocktail, prime rib, and late-night snacks like a candy station, sliders, and mac and cheese bites. They had a cake, but did not do the typical cake cutting, and they chose not to do a bouquet or garter toss, either.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Was Well Represented at the Wedding

A handful of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” personalities celebrated with Loch and Wendt as they tied the knot. Guests included former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, Blake Horstmann and his girlfriend Giannina Gibelli, along with Alexis Waters and Kristina Schulman. The celebration appeared to go late into the evening and everybody seemed to have a blast. “Bachelor in Paradise” fans gushed over the bride and groom as photos and videos of the wedding emerged.

“So happy for them! Beautiful couple and family,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“They are just such a stunning couple. And hopefully this will make sense, it is in such a regular, wholesome way? Like they are both gorgeous but they also somehow feel really accessible too,” added another fan.

“This couple always looks so mellow and at peace, even on their wedding day! Love it,” gushed someone else.

“Beautiful, happy and unproblematic. They seem like a really lovely couple!” shared another Redditor.

Loch told People, “Getting married and having people from the show and everything there, it’s nice to look back and reflect and think that such a small choice of us both choosing to do that show led to everything that it’s led to.”