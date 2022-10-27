Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Is Getting Married Tomorrow: ‘Us Against the World’

A popular couple from Bachelor Nation is set to exchange vows on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch will be getting married in Florida after spending the past four years together. After postponing their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, Wendt and Loch will finally be saying their “I do’s.”

Wendt and Loch met on season five of BiP which filmed in 2018. They ended their relationship before leaving Mexico but ended up rekindling a short while later. In 2019, Wendt proposed — and Loch said yes.

“I actually forgot what I said. I just remember, it was a no-brainer to marry her. I see her more as my family than any kind of girlfriend, and I just knew I couldn’t ever let her go,” Wendt told People magazine at the time.

In March 2022, Wendt took to his Instagram Stories to share that he and Loch would be getting married in October in Sarasota, Florida. Alas, the time has come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendt Shared a Sweet Post Ahead of the Big Day

On October 27, 2022, Wendt created a Reel to share with the world.

“‘Hey, is that show you went on fake?'” Wendt captioned the Reel, echoing a question that he apparently hears a lot.

“Answer… tomorrow is our wedding day,” he continued before thanking fans for “following” their love story. “Let’s spend forever building this family and this life’s resume hun. Us against the world,” he added.

Wendt went on to recall what he and Loch have been through over the past few years. From travel to Loch’s move to Canada, two dogs, a baby, “2 embryos in the freezer” and “way too many laughs to count,” Wendt is ready to marry his best friend.

Wendt & Loch’s Son Will Be at Their Wedding

Although this wasn’t their original plan, Wendt and Loch’s almost 1-year-old son Auggie will be at their wedding.

The couple welcomed the bundle of joy in November 2021 after postponing their wedding date — and undergoing IVF treatments.

“My son. My [world]. August William Wendt (his friends call him Auggy) 11/20/21 – 7.5lbs. Super hero mama and beautiful baby boy both doing great. Thanks for all of the kind messages and well wishes to our growing family. We haven’t stopped smiling in 3 day,” Wendt captioned a photo at the time.

Wendt and Loch are excited to make things official with some wedding rings and a piece of paper, but the two have already been acting like family for years. Adding their son into the mix has been a complete joy.

“Even the small, small milestones change our whole day. Like we can be miserable, tired, and cranky having a bad day, then he’ll roll over on his own for the first time and we both light up, saying, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s a genius!’ The little moments are just so fun to see. Even these past two months in Florida, I looked at videos from the beginning yesterday and he’s a completely different baby. It’s so cool to see how quickly they grow up and how much they change,” Kevin told Bachelor Nation in April 2022.

