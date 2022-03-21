Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Finally Sets a Wedding Date

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” couple will be heading down the aisle in 2022.

It’s wedding bells for Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch! After being forced to put off their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two have set a wedding date — and they have chosen a wedding location.

On March 8, 2022, Wendt took to his Instagram Stories to share the details of what’s to come for him and Loch. The two have set a date in October, though he didn’t reveal the exact date, and will be tying the knot in Sarasota, Florida.

Following “Paradise,” Loch moved to Canada, Wendt’s home country. The two have been living together in Canada ever since. However, they are currently snowbirding in Tampa, Florida, and Wendt shared that they are thinking of buying a place in Florida as sort of a vacation home. Loch is from Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendt & Loch Split Briefly Ahead of the ‘BiP’ Finale

Wendt and Loch met on season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018. The two fell in love in Mexico, but didn’t end the season with an engagement. Instead, the two broke things off in Mexico — only to reconnect weeks later in the real world.

“It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do,” Loch told E! News in August 2019.

A couple of months after the split, Loch decided to move to Canada, according to People magazine. Eight months later, Wendt proposed. The two set a wedding date for November 13, 2020, but they ended up postponing due to the coronavirus pandemic. They rescheduled the wedding for November 19, 2021, but ended up getting pregnant with their first child. Their due date? November 18, 2021.

“I don’t think I can give birth and get married within 24 hours,” Loch said on the May 19, 2021, episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Wendt & Loch Welcomed a Son in November 2021

August “Auggy” William Wendt was born on November 20, 2021. It’s been a whirlwind of parenthood firsts for the couple, who will have a very special guest at their upcoming wedding.

In December 2021, when Auggy was just a month old, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized. In fact, the whole family caught the virus, and were in isolation for Auggy’s first Christmas.

“Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn’t go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I’ve been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas,” Wendt captioned an Instagram post on December 21, 2021.

These days, Wendt-Loch family is healthy and happy — and they looking forward to making things officially official in just seven short months.

READ NEXT: Jason Tartick Completely Changed His Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it