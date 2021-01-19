Kit Clementine Keenan Tries to Be Careful About Posting This …

The Bachelor season 25’s youngest contestant Kit Keenan has stood out among her competitors since night one, in part because she is the daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. With a strong social media following and status as an Instagram influencer, Keenan holds a lot of responsibility for what she chooses to post.

While part of her social media presence includes sharing recipes and workout tips, it appears that Keenan puts an emphasis on healthy living and positive body image, rather than weight loss.

In an interview with Elle, Keenan opened up about her realization that posting about fitness might negatively impact someone battling an eating disorder. She said, ‘It’s really eye-opening to hear about workout posts and how they might affect people [with eating disorders] because I post a lot about health and fitness on my account. I show my workouts in videos, you know? So it was eye-opening to me to have the opportunity to think through some things I post online and be like, ‘Wait, how can this affect somebody going through this mental turmoil? How is my presence online interpreted in different ways than I think about?'”

Kit Shared a ‘What I Eat in a Day’ Vlog on Her YouTube Channel

WHAT I EAT: meal ideas, smoothies, veggie burgers, snacks etcHi angels! Welcome to my what I eat in a day vlog. Disclaimer: I am not a nutritionist or registered dietician. This is just one day of eating for me, every day is completely different! Please take this simply as inspiration for meal and recipe ideas. Let me know if you like this video and… 2020-09-20T15:00:09Z

In September 2020, Keenan uploaded a vlog post to her YouTube channel entitled “WHAT I EAT: meal ideas, smoothies, veggie burgers, snacks etc.” At the start of the video, she told her audience that she was motivated to create the video because of her own interest in getting meal and recipe inspiration from other influencers’ “What I Eat” videos.

With the video, she included a disclaimer, writing in the description, “I am not a nutritionist or registered dietician. This is just one day of eating for me, every day is completely different! Please take this simply as inspiration for meal and recipe ideas.”

In the video, she explained that she doesn’t stick to one particular diet, saying, “Sometimes I am intermittent fasting, sometimes I am not. Sometimes I eat completely plant-based, other times I eat animal protein at every meal of the day.”

The video currently has over 7,700 views and is one of 6 public uploads on Keenan’s channel.

Kit’s Instagram Often Features Videos of Her Workouts & Recipes

When Kit’s not showcasing her business and her sense of style on her Instagram, she can be found sharing videos of her favorite workouts and recipes for her followers to try. Some of her recent posts have included a plank series video, a peanut butter “refuel” smoothie recipe, and a cardio kickboxing warmup.

Reflecting on the role she has to play within the wellness industry and the impact her words and choices on social media could have on her followers, Keenan told Elle, “We talk about the word ‘detox’ a lot. I didn’t realize that word can be very validating for people with eating disorders. It can give permission to ‘cleanse,’ even though it’s not a cleanse, it’s basically just starvation! Or purging, you know? And I listen to so many health podcasts I love, like Goop, that talk a lot about detox. I’ve never even considered the mental repercussions of ‘detox’ for somebody in recovery.”

New episodes of The Bachelor season 25 air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

