Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Reveals She Started Going to Nightclubs at Fourteen

Former Bachelor contestant and influencer Kit Keenan made an appearance on the “Note to Self” podcast on Tuesday, February 9 where she spoke candidly about growing up in New York City.

During the interview, the 23-year-old reminisced on her high school days, telling host Payton Sartain she started clubbing at 14 years old.

Kit Says She Started Partying Young

On the podcast, Kit said she was raised between two boroughs in New York City, splitting her time between Brooklyn, where her father resided, and Manhattan, where her mother, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, lived.

While Kit described a pretty lowkey life with her dad in Brooklyn, she admitted she indulged in the more glamorous parts of the city while living in Manhattan with her mom.

The NYC native revealed she started going to nightclubs in high school.

“I started going out very early in New York,” she said. “I got my first fake ID when I was like, fourteen. I started clubbing every weekend.”

Kit followed up her confession by telling Payton that going out to clubs on the weekends was the norm at her New York City private school.

“I went to private school for high school,” she said. “It was like, kids had money. Boys in my grade…were buying tables at clubs for like thousands and thousands of dollars every weekend.”

“I started partying very young,” she added.

After Kit shared details about her early partying days, Payton asked how her parents felt about her going out in the city while she was still in high school.

The Ageless host said she doesn’t remember getting in trouble for partying, noting that her parents were often at events or socializing on the weekends.

“When I started going out, they kind of were just like, put a blind eye to it,” she said. “Maybe they knew, maybe they didn’t.”

Kit on the Blaire Waldorf Comparison

When Kit stepped out of the limo on night one of Matt James’s season of “The Bachelor,” it didn’t take long before she became a topic of conversation in Bachelor Nation.

Kit didn’t have an over-the-top limo entrance or a cringe-worthy opening line. Instead, it was her relation to a famous fashion designer that caught fans’ attention.

Once fans learned that Kit’s mother is fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, they began comparing her to the Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf.

Kit addressed the comparison during a February 2021 appearance on the podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

“I think people think that my life is like “Gossip Girl,” and I’ve gotten the Blair Waldorf thing. I’ve kind of played into it a little bit,” she said.

The fashion student told hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay that while she understands the comparison, she wants fans to know there is more to her than meets the eye.

“The glamorous things? Yes I’ve been able to experience a lot of that. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not down to cook dinner at home. I’m very much an introvert,” she said.

Kit also shared she wasn’t a fan of her job title on “The Bachelor.” Producers listed Kit’s occupation as “socialite,” which didn’t sit right with Kit.

“That was my original title on the show and I felt that I completely diminished my accomplishments,” she said. “I am a senior at NYU right now studying fashion and business. I have been a small business owner since my freshman year of college.”

She continued, “So there’s a lot more to me than nice cars and having a public figure as a mother.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

