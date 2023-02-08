Tyler Cameron & Kristin Cavallari Comment on Romance Rumors

Many “Bachelor Nation” fans have been keeping tabs on the dynamic between Tyler Cameron and “The Hills” star Kristin Cavallari over the past few months. Cameron was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and he frequently pops up on fan dream lists of potential future leads for “The Bachelor.” He has yet to return to the franchise for either “The Bachelor” or “Bachelor in Paradise,” and instead has focused on finding romance on his own. For the past few months, quite a few people have wondered if he might have his eyes set on Cavallari. In recent interviews, both Cameron and Cavallari referenced one another, and fans will surely be curious to learn exactly what they said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron & Kristin Cavallari Think Highly of One Another

The flirty dynamic between Cameron and Cavallari has had fans buzzing since last summer. The two connected in August 2022 during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop, and he joined her to film a steamy ad for her Uncommon James line. In November, the “Laguna Beach” star was spotted in Miami with “The Bachelorette” runner-up, and the two spent New Year’s Eve in one another’s company as well. Cavallari even seemingly confirmed the New Year’s Eve outing was technically a date, but a new interview suggests she is not ready to call Cameron her boyfriend.

Cavallari joined former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe for an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, and she was asked about Cameron. During their New Year’s Eve outing, Cavallari and Cameron were with Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick, so Bristowe already has some insight into the situation. Cavallari told Bristowe, “I’m not in a serious relationship, I haven’t been in almost three years.” The former “Hills” star noted she is dating, “which could mean I’m talking to a couple people, or maybe I’m not talking to anybody right now.”

The “Very Cavallari” star noted she is content being single right now, and she has specific qualities she is looking for in a partner. “I’m not gonna settle and I’m not gonna put up with someone’s bulls**t.” As for Cameron, specifically, Cavallari told Bristowe, “We’re not dating. I love Tyler, he’s such a good guy. He’s great.” She noted he was her date for New Year’s Eve “and we had a ton of fun, but he’s not my boyfriend. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

Cavallari & Cameron Both Insist They’re Single & Dating Around

A source gave ET Online a similar answer regarding Cavallari and Cameron’s relationship. “While Kristin and Tyler are friendly, Kristin is currently single,” the insider detailed. Does the former “Bachelorette” star perceive his connection to Cavallari the same way though? Cameron recently chatted with E! News, and provided a similar response. “You know, I’m around. I don’t know if I’m necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing I guess,” he teased when asked about his dating life.

Regarding Cavallari specifically, Cameron had plenty of nice things to say. “She’s so smart and so savvy in this industry.” The former “Bachelorette” star added, “Just to listen to her speak and talk about building a brand and surviving in this world and also protecting your mental space, she’s amazing.” It does not sound as if either Cavallari or Cameron are necessarily opposed to becoming more than friends, but they certainly are not rushing into any sort of exclusive relationship, either.