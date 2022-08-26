Krystal Nielson Needs More Prayers: ‘We Didn’t Get the News We Were Hoping For’

Fans may remember Krystal Nielson as one of the few who tied the knot after leaving “Bachelor in Paradise” engaged. Now she is asking for fans’ prayers in a medical emergency.

The Bachelor Nation alum posted on Instagram on August 23 that she needed fans to pray for her mother, Tess, who had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was about to undergo a double mastectomy the next day. “We are praying that it hasn’t spread into her lymph nodes.”

Tens of thousands of prayers and well-wishes came pouring in to support the former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star and her mother. Unfortunately, Nielson revealed on Thursday, August 25 in another Instagram post, “Post-surgery and in recovery. Unfortunately we didn’t get the news we were hoping for. The surgeon found additional cancer in one of her lymph nodes, indicating that the cancer has spread.”

More Prayers and Good Wishes Are Requested

Nielson further explained in her Instagram post, “A 2nd lymph node was biopsied because it looked suspicious to both her and the doctor who was in the surgery room viewing things under the microscope.”

Neilson added, “My mom will meet with an Oncologist in the next 2 weeks to determine how she wants to move forward with treatment. For now we are waiting for the biopsy results.”

The fitness coach thanked fans for all of their prayers and promised to provide regular updates: “Thank you for your continued prayers for my Mom and for checking in. Will continue to keep you posted. 🙏 #askingforprayers”

The Support Has Been Phenomenal

Fellow “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star, Tenley Molzahn posted, “Krystal!! Lifting you & your mama up in prayer this very moment & will continue to! Love you! Big big big hugs.”

Several fans sent optimistic personal messages. One wrote, “I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2009 with 2 recurrences in 2013 and 2015. I’m doing well now. Praying the same for your Mom.” Another commented, “be optimistic! support your mom as best as you can. 13 years ago I had 15 positive nodes. chemo, bilateral mastectomy and radiation… yet i’m still here. 🙌❤️”

Nielson has been open about her relationship with her mother and her difficult childhood. She told Carrie’s Chronicles in 2019, “I grew up with a single mom–my dad wasn’t around…I’ve always been fiercely independent, as my mom likes to say.” Independent or not, Nielson is sticking close by her mother through this trying time and doing everything she can to help her mother heal.

In her August 23 Instagram post, Nielson explained how they learned about her mother’s breast cancer: “2 months ago, my mom had her 34 year old implants removed. Something I had been nagging her about for the past 3 years. They were leaking, her body was inflamed and she was having serious health implications. We were so relieved once they were finally out.”

That sense of relief was short-lived, however. “5 days later…her doctor called and revealed that they had sent in a biopsy of breast tissue, a standard practice, and it came back positive for breast cancer,” Nielson described. “Despite the MRI she had a month prior to surgery to see if insurance would cover the surgery and ‘elective lift.’”

The Bachelor Nation alum appreciates everyone who has prayed for her and her family. Heavy.com will continue to update readers on Tess Nielson’s condition.

READ NEXT: Clare Crawley Health Update: 1 Year Since Her ‘Empowering Choice’