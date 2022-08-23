Bachelor Nation Alum, Krystal Nielson, Urgently Asks for Prayers After Terrifying Medical News

On August 23, 2022, Krystal Nielson, best known for her time on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” posted devastating news on Instagram. She wrote, “Asking for prayers for my Mom. 🙏🙏Tomorrow, my mom goes in for a double mastectomy and to see if the cancer has spread and what her treatment protocol will be. We are praying that it hasn’t spread into her lymph nodes.”

Nielson and Her Mom Need Fans’ Prayers

Nielson explained on Instagram, “2 months ago, my mom had her 34 year old implants removed. Something I had been nagging her about for the past 3 years. They were leaking, her body was inflamed and she was having serious health implications. We were so relieved once they were finally out.”

Nielson continued, “5 days later…her doctor called and revealed that they had sent in a biopsy of breast tissue, a standard practice, and it came back positive for breast cancer. 💔 Despite the MRI she had a month prior to surgery to see if insurance would cover the surgery and ‘elective lift’.”

After revealing that her mother is having a double mastectomy on August 24, the “Bachelor” alum revealed that she had just gotten off the phone with her mother and she was stunned that her mom was actually consoling her.

Her mother asked for Nielson to “be her strength,” which was difficult for her to do. Nielson confessed, “honestly, I’m struggling to do that because I’m sad, and scared, and my heart is f***ing breaking.”

Nielson went on to say, “I asked my mom if I could post and ask for others to pray with me. She said ‘that would be nice. I could use all the prayers I can get.’ So please pray that my mom’s surgery will go smooth.🙏That the cancer can be easily contained and removed.🙏And that God and his angels will be with her. 🙏Thank you. 🙏#prayersneeded”

Support Has Been Pouring In

Ever since she was on Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and then later on season five of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Nielson has been showing how strong a woman a she is. Following a troublesome divorce from fellow Bachelor alum Chris Randone, The 34-year-old fitness coach is currently raising her one-year-old daughter, Andara Rose, with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

After being on Instagram for just seven hours, over 14,000 people offered their prayers to Nielson and her mother. One supporter wrote, “Sending ALL the prayers and good vibes and positive energy to you @tess.nielson You are a warrior and you will come out stronger than ever. I have faith and am sending so much love.”

Another fan posted, “Sending love and prayers for your Momma and for you. Always hard to be the rock but you have all the skills you need to be able to do this ❤️ and lean on your support network when you feel you need to! Sending hugs from Canada.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Many prayers and good thoughts coming from me. I just imagine if she had not had surgery she would not have known! Im so thankful she does know and that hopefully this cancer s*** can be squashed! ❤️❤️❤️”

Heavy.com will update readers on the outcome once the news is received.

READ NEXT: Divorced Bachelorette’s Ex Admits: ‘We’re Not Friends’