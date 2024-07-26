‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Embraces ‘Healing Era’ After Secret Reunion & Split

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star just revealed that she and her BiP ex quietly reunited some time ago, and also split again. Kylee Russell and Aven Jones first connected during season 9, noted Us Weekly. They split right after the finale aired in December 2023, when Russell alleged Jones had cheated on her.

Russell moved to San Diego, California, where Jones lived, after “Bachelor in Paradise” ended. At the time, she indicated she was doing that solo.

During the July 24 episode of the “Golden Hour” podcast with “The Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, Russell revealed she and Jones had been together again throughout most of her time in San Diego.

In early July, however, they split again. She said this time it was for good. However, Russell also left the door open a crack, once again, for a potential reunion.

She indicated she’s now in her “healing ear,” although she felt uncertain how she was “going to survive” the split.

Kylee Russell Always Held Back a Bit in Her Reunion With Aven Jones

During the podcast, Russell said, “Recently, Aven and I decided to part ways.” This revelation surprised many Bachelor Nation fans, as the pair had never gone public with their reunion.

Russell explained, “In the beginning [of the reunion], he was doing the work. He was going to therapy, ensuring that my move to San Diego went smoothly.”

She added, “He was there for me, he was providing for me, it was great.” However, Russell admitted, there continued to be a “small part” of her that hesitated to fully embrace the relationship.

A month or so ago, Jones and Russell had a difficult conversation about where they stood. Russell relayed that Jones told her, “Hey, I’m doing all of this. I want this to work but I still feel like you’re holding back. I don’t know if this is going to work anymore.”

That challenging conversation happened on the first anniversary of when the couple first met during season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” she revealed.

After that conversation, Russell indicated their relationship was “really, really good.” She felt perhaps it was time to go public with their renewed romance, although she felt anxious about the “public scrutiny” she might get.

Before she crossed that bridge, Russell revealed during the podcast, “He chose to end things.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star said that essentially, Jones told her “Some days he felt he would wake up and he would think he had such great hopes for us, think we would get to where we needed to be to have a forever future together.”

However, Russell shared, that on other days Jones felt as if “There’s so much damage” that their relationship could never fully recover. “He said I didn’t deserve someone who was unsure about me and that’s why he was taking a step back.”

Russell Says She Doesn’t Hate Jones

The breakup happened after the couple spent the Fourth of July together. For now, Russell has returned to her family’s home in North Carolina to heal.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared, “I don’t have any hate in my heart towards him. I know he’s a good person.”

She added, “He’ll be that right person for someone else, just not me. I wish him nothing but the best.”

On an Instagram post promoting the podcast episode, Russell commented, “This has been one of the hardest times of my life.”

Russell continued, “Sharing some of my heart and insight of this past year. Thankful always for your support Bach Nation.”

Although fans were surprised to learn the two had been together all this time, several people left comments supporting Russell.

“Sending you lots of strength and healing during this difficult chapter. Keep protecting your heart and never settle for less than you deserve! Everything is going to work out for you,” wrote one fan.

“❤️❤️❤️ Hang in there, girl..sending you hugs and lots of love,” added another fan.

Someone else shared, “❤️ love watching your journey, you are so strong!”