Lauren & Arie Luyendyk Throw ‘The Greatest Party on Earth’

“The Bachelor” stars Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk just celebrated the first birthday of their twins, Lux and Senna. Their older daughter, Alessi, turned three at the end of May, and she had a blast with a petting zoo in her backyard. How did Arie and Lauren celebrate this big birthday for their babies so soon after creating a great experience for Alessi? As Lauren said, they threw the “greatest party on Earth” and it looks like everybody had a fabulous time.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Backyard Circus Provided a Wild Day Full of Fun

After the big party for the twins, Lauren shared some highlights on her Instagram page. As they did with Alessi’s birthday party, the Luyendyk crew used their Scottsdale, Arizona home for the twins’ birthday celebration. The party revolved around a circus theme and “The Bachelor” stars went all out for this one. Both Lux and Senna wore crowns as they enjoyed the festivities, and Alessi looked like a princess in a white dress with a tutu skirt. There were custom signs for “Lux & Senna’s Circus,” tons of balloons, and some circus performers, along with traditional carnival games, a ball pit, a water slide, and much more.

A photo post shared by Lauren on Instagram tagged many of the vendors who collaborated to make the party an enormous success, and several of them commented about what a fun day it was. Fabulous treats were made available at the party, like a pizza truck, cookies, churros, ice cream, and a cotton candy cart. There were stuffed circus animals everywhere, and “The Bachelor” stars had an inflatable water slide in their yard as well. Lux and Senna were dressed for the occasion, with a party dress for her and a bow tie for him. Arie enjoyed the water slide with Alessi, and attendees were given opportunities to get face painting and balloon animals, too. Lux and Senna seemed to have their moments of feeling overwhelmed, but overall, it appeared to be a fabulous day for the whole Luyendyk family.

There Were Plenty of Big Smiles

Arie shared some party highlights on his Instagram page too, and he promised a YouTube video would be uploaded soon with more. Fans and “Bachelor Nation” veterans alike lavished praise on “The Bachelor” couple for putting together such a fun experience for the kids. “Their birthday was nicer than my wedding,” joked pal and former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe. “I can’t handle all of this. The cutest faces and the best parents,” a fan commented. “This is awesome. Kardashian level!!!” joked someone on another post.

There were a handful of comments noting the party was quite elaborate, but most of the notes seemed to have fun, rather than critical, tones. “This is the most extra party I’ve ever seen,” someone noted while adding a heart-eyed emoji. “Oh my goodness, can I be your child? Lol,” another fan teased. Arie and Lauren have certainly set the bar high with these recent birthday parties, and “The Bachelor” fans will watch next year to see how they top these.