Expectant Parents Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Reveal Sex of Their Twins

It’s a boy and a girl! Bachelor Nation’s Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham shared the news on their YouTube channel months ahead of welcoming twins into their family.

“Still crying about the gender stuff,” said Burnham in the vlog. “I just like, I’ve been doing this since we found out we were having twins. I’ll like randomly break down and start crying just cause I’m so grateful.”

She added, “And now we have a boy and a girl. Like we’re just so lucky and I don’t know why”

The couple is already parents to daughter Alessi, 1. They met on Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor where the expectant mother came in second place. Regretting his decision, Luyendyk infamously dumped Becca Kufrin to reconcile with Burnham.

While the former racecar driver expressed his contentment with the possibility of two more girls in the family, he said, “I’m so relieved there’s at least one boy in there. Oh my gosh, that’s so cool.”

They announced that they were expanding their family in December, announcing they were expecting twins days later.

“I’m terrified at one point because I know it’s probably going to be a trickier pregnancy, but I’m also really happy because I think it’s going to be so cool,” the former Bachelor told his wife after learning the shocking news. He added, “I think we always really kind of wanted three, right. Maybe not at the same time.”

The couple had previously announced they had experienced pregnancy loss.

The Couple Experienced a Miscarriage Before Becoming Pregnant With Twins

After experiencing a “missed miscarriage” in May 2020, where the body continues on as pregnant after the fetus stops developing, the couple is nervously awaiting the arrival of their rainbow babies.

As the Shades of Rose founder admitted, “I feel like I have a little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage we had earlier this year.”

While she was excited at the news of twins, she said, “I think it freaks me out more, because like it’s abnormal and I just want, like, a healthy pregnancy… so I’m nervous.”

Yet, she thinks having two is like getting back the baby she lost. She responded on her Instagram Story to a fan writing, “Not a question but the baby you miscarried came back to you.”

As she put it, “What helped me cope through that period after our miscarriage was thinking that the soul of that little one was waiting for the next time I got pregnant to come back. For whatever reason, he/she/(I) wasn’t ready at the time. Now I guess the time was right.”

Burnham Recently Responded to Rumors There Was Trouble in Their Marriage

The couple, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, laughed off rumors of trouble in paradise.

“Charlie from TMZ here, reaching out regarding Lauren Luyendyk. Wanted to see who the best media contact is for her?” TMZ wrote to Burnham, which she then shared in her Instagram Story. It ended, “We are hearing she and Arie have separated. Hoping that’s not true! But wanted to reach out for a statement just in case.”

Her caption jokingly answered the question, writing, “I mean, if you count the three hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend, yeah we’ve ‘separated.’”

Their recent sex reveal photoshoot seems to confirm their relationship is healthy.

