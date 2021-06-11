Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal First Photos & Name of Their Baby Boy

Lauren Bushnell is a mom! “The Bachelor” alum, who scored the final rose on Ben Higgins’ season of the ABC dating show and went on to become his fiancee for a little more than a year, welcomed her first child with her husband Chris Lane on June 8, 2021.

After splitting from Higgins in May 2017 and marrying Lane in October 2019, Bushnell announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in December 2020. In an Instagram video of her sonogram at the time, the former ABC reality star wrote, “A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Since that time, Bushnell has shared photos of all of her pregnancy milestones as well as pics of her baby boy’s adorable nursery.

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Shared the First Photos Of Their Son

On social media, Bushnell shared a pair of sweet photos of her newborn son. In the first photo, she cradled her newborn son shortly after his birth. The new mom wore a gold necklace that spelled out her baby boy’s name: Dutton. She captioned her Instagram post to reveals some of the birth details.

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021,” Bushnell wrote. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

A second pic showed proud papa Chris Lane holding his son. The singer also shared a short video clip to his Instagram that showed him himself holding his newborn son while in a chair.

“Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man!“ the country singer captioned the clip. “Thanks for all the prayers [prayer hands emoji] I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

Friends From Bachelor Nation Congratulated the Couple on the Birth

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the Lanes’ big baby news. Fellow franchise alum Lauren Luydendyk, who is expecting twins with her husband, former ‘Bachelor” star Ari Luydenyk Jr, posted a comment to Bushnell’s post.

“Yay! Congrats you two!” she wrote.

Former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher also chimed in with: “Congrats you two!! He’s perfect!”

“Congrats beautiful mama!!” wrote pal Jade Roper Tolbert. “Welcome to the world, sweet Dutton!”

“Soooooo happy for you!!!!” added original “Bachelorette” star, Trista Sutter Rehn.

Fan-favorite Ashley Iaconetti also offered congratulations to the new family, as did many other fans and friends.

While baby boy Lane is now here, Bushnell had been vocal about her worries about conceiving her child after trying for nearly six months to get pregnant.

“It took a couple months of [ovulation strips and progesterone tests], but I think [that] really helped,” she previously revealed, per Us Weekly.

Lane told the outlet that his wife “wants a lot” of children because she “grew up with three siblings.”

READ NEXT: Did Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Have a Secret Wedding?