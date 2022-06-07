PHOTO: Lauren Bushnell Is Pregnant

Bachelor Nation Favorite Lauren Bushnell, now Lauren Lane, announced in an exclusive June 6 People magazine interview that she is pregnant with her second child.

Bushnell became known to Bachelor fans when she won the heart of Ben Higgins in season 20. Although she and Ben ended up going their separate ways, Bushnell found true love with country artist Chris Lane. Bushnell accepted Lane’s marriage proposal in June, 2019, and the happy couple tied the knot in October that same year.

October is about to be special once again, because that is when their second child is due, according to People.

This happy news comes just before another major milestone, their son Dutton’s first birthday. The Lane’s first child, Dutton Walker, was born June 8, 2021.

Baby Number 2 Was a Big Surprise!

When People asked Lauren about how she discovered she was pregnant, the 32-year-old beauty replied, “To be quite honest when we found out I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise. When we found out, Dutton was almost 8 months old and I didn’t feel anything. I truly had no symptoms. I was actually more so taking a pregnancy test just to reconfirm that was not what was going on! And to my surprise and to Chris’ surprise, it was very much positive.”

The pregnancy might not have been planned for this particular time in their lives, but the couple had always intended to have two children, People reports. This was definitely a happy surprise. Bushnell enthused, “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Lane was trying to put their son to bed when Bushnell read the results of the test and went running into Dutton’s bedroom to tell him. They were both stunned by the news. But after the shock wore off, they were able to tell themselves, “OK, we can do this,” Bushnell professed to People.

Now that Bushnell is finally past the morning sickness phase of the pregnancy, she and her husband are able to truly enjoy thinking about the future. Bushnell explained in the interview, “Now I’m actually at the point where I’m able to feel normal again. And then I’m sure in four months or so I’ll get to that point where I’m officially uncomfortable again, so I’m going to try to enjoy these next few months! I’m in the sweet spot.”

Bushnell Showed Fans Her Budding Baby Bump on Instagram

The caption to the photo read, “Party of 4, coming October 2022🤍 I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

Fans seem just as excited as the Lanes about this new addition to the family. One Instagram follower wrote, “The sweetest most amazing family😍 so beyond happy for you!” Another posted, “Best best best news!! Love you sweet family! There is nothing more incredible and precious than watching the sibling love form.”

Whether Dutton will be bonding with a brother or a sister remains to be seen. Lane told People, “My family as a whole, all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys. No one in the family — minus one person — has even had a girl. So if I had to guess, I’m going to carry on that tradition and it’s probably going to be a boy, but for Lauren’s sake, I think…” Bushnell chimed in, “I feel like because of that, the Lane family could use some female energy in there!” to which her husband replied, “My parents are dying for a little girl, so we’ll see!”