‘Bachelor’ Winner Welcomes Second Child

Lauren Bushnell is now the mom of two boys, welcoming her second son with country singer Chris Lane on October 16, 2022.

“The Bachelor” alum announced the birth on Instagram, sharing the sweet moment her 16-month-old son, Dutton Walker, met his little brother for the first time.

“Momma missed you bud,” Bushnell greets her firstborn, who dons a “big. bro.” t-shirt. “That’s your brother,” Lane repeatedly tells his son, before placing the giggling toddler next to his mom.

In Bushnell’s comments, her husband wrote, “Bigggg bro loves his lil bro! Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!”

The 37-year-old shared a new family photo from the hospital on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!”

People reported that the newborn was delivered in Nashville, Tennessee via c-section. According to the publication, he was breached and did not flip leading up to the birth. His name is currently unknown.

Bushnell, who won Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” began dating Lane in 2018 and got married the following year. The pair welcomed their firstborn in June 2021.

Lauren Bushnell Admitted the Second Pregnancy Was a Surprise

The couple announced to People in June 2022 that their family was expanding, albeit unexpectedly.

“To be quite honest when we found out I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” the 32-year-old told the outlet. “When we found out, Dutton was almost 8 months old and I didn’t feel anything. I truly had no symptoms. I was actually more so taking a pregnancy test just to reconfirm that was not what was going on! And to my surprise and to Chris’ surprise, it was very much positive.”

After taking the test, Bushnell revealed to People that she burst in on Lane who was putting Dutton down for his nap. While they both admit it was “shocking,” she explained that they had always planned on having at least two kids.

“It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there, but I’m just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling,” she added. “When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother.”

In September, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting another boy.

Bachelor Nation Celebrated the Birth

Bachelor Nation flooded Bushnell’s comments with well-wishes for the new mom of two, including some of the stars from the franchise.

“This is so sweet [face holding back tears emoji],” her former castmate, JoJo Fletcher, commented.

Congratulations poured in from moms Catherine Giudici Lowe and Ali Manno, as well as soon-to-be mom Tia Booth.

“Aw Lauren congratulations! So much love [red heart emoji],” added Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

New moms Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates also chimed in. As Gates wrote, “Oh my goodness!! Congrats [red heart emoji] this is so beautiful. Love seeing your family grow.”

