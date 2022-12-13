‘Bachelor’ Winner Debuts ‘Real Life Transition’ With New Style

A former “Bachelor” winner recently decided to change up her style and her fans loved the results. When “Bachelor Nation” first met Lauren Bushnell Lane on Ben Higgins’ season, she had long, blonde hair. In the years since then, she has kept her style essentially the same. While one of her “Bachelor” besties, Amanda Stanton, has played around with significant color changes, Lane generally did not vary her color or length very much. She recently decided it was time to try something different, and she shared the results on her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Bushnell Lane Went Shorter & Blonder

On December 9, the former “Bachelor” star posted a video on her Instagram page showing her hair transformation. In the caption, she teased, “Real life transition better than the reel. Guys I think I’m a short/medium hair length girlie.” While Lane did not make any overly drastic changes to her style, it was enough of a transformation to get her friends and fans swooning.

Lane went blonder and shorter with her hair, and “Bachelor Nation” thought that the new style suited her. She kept some length, although it is noticeably shorter than what Lane usually has. The lighter tresses still go past her shoulders, but the stylist took off several inches, at a minimum. The change certainly seemed to suit the former “Bachelor” winner.

‘The Bachelor’ Star’s Updated Look Was a Hit

In October, Lane welcomed her second son with her country crooner husband. Now that she is the mom to two little boys under the age of two, it perhaps seemed like the perfect time to try a hairstyle that was a little shorter than her usual. Her Instagram post revealing the change received a lot of love.

Lane’s “Bachelor” pals were quick to comment and let her know they loved the new look. “OBSESSED,” exclaimed Haley Ferguson, while Stanton wrote, “SO CUTE.” Victoria Fuller went with “slayyyyyyy” as her comment, and Sharleen Joynt shared, “Such a killer cut and color!!! Love this change on you.”

“Both look great but a bit shorter to me always looks more modern and polished,” noted one of Lane’s supporters.

“Love your hair, the colors, the style and length. It’s so much easier this way when you have kids, doesn’t take as long to fix lol,” added another.

“Woah this hair length on you is everything Lauren,” declared another fan who added a fire emoji for emphasis.

Multiple followers of Lane’s mentioned how much easier this shorter length would be as she wrangled her sons Dutton Walker and Baker Weston. Several people noted they might follow suit and go with a similar length during their next trip to the salon. A few fans admitted they like the longer length she previously had, but the majority of those commenting gushed over the collarbone-length long bob. As for her husband, country singer Chris Lane, he seems to like it too, as he commented with a heart emoji.

“Looks Soo good and healthy! You pull it off really well!” someone else shared as they praised “The Bachelor” star’s transformation.