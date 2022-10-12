Lauren Luyendyk Gives Concerned Fans an Update on Her Health

Lauren Luyendyk is suffering from a health ailment that has affected her ability to walk and to sleep. The former “Bachelor” star hasn’t shared many details about what’s going on with her, but she has revealed that she is “immobile.”

Lauren and her husband Arie Luyendyk have been mum on what’s going on and haven’t revealed any kind of diagnosis just yet. However, they haven’t shied away from showing photos and videos of a clearly impaired Lauren, who has been spending a lot of time resting on the couch.

On October 9, 2022, Arie shared a video pulling Lauren in a wagon while on a family walk. Lauren was wearing compression socks and was holding her 3-year-old daughter Alessi’s hand as the child walked next to the wagon. Lauren’s mom has been staying with the family to offer a helping hand during this time.

On October 11, 2022, Lauren offered a small update about her health after a fan sent her a DM on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Said She Will Share Details Soon & Promised Fans That She Is ‘OKAY’

While she’s still not 100% ready to talk about what’s going on, Lauren did say that she will share all of the details at some point.

On her Instagram Stories, she typed out a positive-sounding message.

“I sincerely appreciate those of you who have reached out & are just sending positivity & love. I’m being as open as I feel comfortable while also recovering. It’s not realistic for me to take weeks off of social media, so while I could want to hide away & pretend like nothing is going on, I just can’t,” Lauren wrote.

“I also do plan to divulge all the details to you when I am ready, but for now I plan to just be showing up as I am. It may be hard to understand but just know I care so much about you guys & will share when I’m ready. I also am OKAY. Promise,” she added.

Concerned Fans Have Been Wondering What’s Going on With Lauren

Several “Bachelor” fans have been expressing concerns, privately to Lauren in her direct messages, as evidenced by the screenshot she shared on her Instagram Stories on October 11, 2022, and on Reddit.

A thread on the platform has amassed more than 100 comments from people who are wondering what’s going on with the mom of three.

“Maybe a tick bite?” one Redditor offered as a guess.

Someone else believes Lauren may have had a tummy tuck.

“Lately in her stories, I have seen: A recliner which is recommended to sleep in for a few weeks. Maybe she tried propping herself up with pillows in bed and it was cutting it and wasn’t sleeping well. She’s wearing compression socks. When Lux lays on her she has a pillow in between them to protect herself. She’s not moving around much,” the person wrote.

“I agree, it’s probably a tummy tuck. I think it’s strange that she’s inviting so much speculation by posting constantly about it — they could easily keep her recovery period off social media if she wanted privacy. (That doesn’t even mean going dark — they could continue posting, but be more selective with what they share.) I’m sure we’ll see a YouTube video about it soon,” someone else said. Dozens of people seem to agree that Lauren underwent some sort of plastic surgery post-babies.

Overall, Lauren appears to be in good spirits and is often smiling and laughing in the videos that she and Arie share.

