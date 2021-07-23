Lauren Luyendyk Hospitalized 5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Lauren Luyendyk has been hospitalized. The former “Bachelor” contestant was taken to the hospital on Thursday, July 22, 2021, by her husband, Arie Luyendyk. Lauren has been suffering from mastitis for a few days now, but, according to Arie, things got worse and she needed to seek additional medical attention.

On Wednesday night, Arie took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of Lauren lying in bed with her hair in a towel, and a towel across her chest. “Struggle bus,” he captioned the snap. Less than 24 hours later, Arie shared a video of Lauren lying in a hospital bed. “Not good. Mastitis is getting even worse, even on antibiotics. Hate this for her,” he captioned the video.

Lauren welcomed her twins, Lux and Senna, about 5 weeks ago.

Mastitis is defined as “an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It can also cause fever and chills in some patients.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Will Spend at Least 1 Night in the Hospital & Will Have Scans for any Abscess

Arie shared a photo of what appeared to be a chest x-ray from Lauren’s hospital room, and confirmed that she will be spending the night under a doctor’s supervision.

“She’ll be here overnight. IV antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week,” Arie captioned a photo of Lauren appearing to be asleep in the hospital. He added the crying face emoji. According to WebMD, abscesses are a complication of mastitis. “Noncancerous masses such as abscesses are more often tender and frequently feel mobile beneath the skin. The edge of the mass is usually regular and well defined,” WebMD reports.

Although Lauren is in pain, and being hospitalized is a serious matter, Arie seems to be in good spirits. He took a video of blood cultures that were sitting on a tray next to Lauren’s hospital bed, and his voice sounded upbeat.

Hopefully, Lauren will be able to go home to her three kids on Friday, but Arie has not provided any further details at this time.

There Are 2 Main Causes of Mastitis & 1 in 10 Women Are Diagnosed With Mastitis While Breastfeeding

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are two main causes of mastitis. The first, and generally the most common, is a blocked milk duct. “If a breast doesn’t completely empty at feedings, one of your milk ducts can become clogged. The blockage causes milk to back up, leading to breast infection,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

The other cause of mastitis is caused by bacteria entering the breast. “Bacteria from your skin’s surface and baby’s mouth can enter the milk ducts through a crack in the skin of your nipple or through a milk duct opening. Stagnant milk in a breast that isn’t emptied provides a breeding ground for the bacteria,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

WebMD reports that mastitis is fairly common in women who breastfeed their babies. In fact, approximately one in 10 women will be diagnosed with the painful condition.

