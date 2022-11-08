Has Lauren Luyendyk Changed Her Mind About Having More Kids?

Lauren Luyendyk and her husband Arie Luyendyk met on his season of “The Bachelor” and are one of the franchise’s success stories.

The couple has three children; a daughter named Alessi and boy-girl twins named Lux and Senna. After Lauren and Arie welcomed twins, they made the decision for Arie to have a vasectomy.

“I’m definitely feeling a little anxiety about it. Lauren and I had a long conversation about it last night and I feel like she was having some second thoughts for a little while there,” Arie said in a vlog posted in February 2022.

“It’s a big decision and obviously one we made as a family. We love our kids so much and we’re good with three, but I’m still terrified, though. I feel like I’m taking one for the team here, but it’s the least I can do after her pregnancies and I’m just going to try not to think about it too much,” he said.

However, it seems as though the couple isn’t sure that their family is complete.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Said She & Arie Aren’t Ready to ‘Revisit’ the Conversation About Having a Fourth Child

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Lauren explained that she and Arie haven’t really talked about growing their family in recent months.

“Honestly, it will be a while if we do revisit that, but I think the only way that would happen is if we adopted,” she told the outlet. “Arie had his vasectomy, and I really don’t want to go through that physically again, so I think if we did have another child, we would adopt,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that Lauren has mentioned adoption, either. In January 2022, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that adoption would be the route that she and Arie would take if they were to add to their brood.

“We both agreed if we ever decided we want another kid, this would be the route we take,” she said at the time, according to Us Weekly.

Arie & Lauren Made the Decision to Stop Having Children Shortly After Their Twins Were Born

Not long after Lauren gave birth to Senna and Lux, she and Arie were both on the same page about having more children. In fact, during an Instagram Q&A shared on Lauren’s Instagram Stories, Lauren and Arie told her followers that they were done having kids.

“No, no more babies,” Arie said, according to People magazine.

“Vasectomy time?” Lauren teased. “You heard it here first,” she added. A short while later, Arie went in for the procedure.

The realization for Arie came during a trip to Hawaii, where he and Lauren own a home.

“It was really challenging because Hawaii doesn’t have Postmates. They don’t have grocery stores that are open late. Basically, it’s like going back in time 30 years,” he told E! News.

“So it was hard with the twins because there was less help. Like, right now, if I don’t want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult,” he continued, adding, “At that point, we were like, ‘This is it. This is it.’ I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

READ NEXT: Fans Are Concerned for Gabby Windey Ahead of the DWTS Finals