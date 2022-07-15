Fans Slam Lauren Luyendyk Over Recent Admission: ‘Color Me Shocked’

“The Bachelor” star Lauren Burnham Luyendyk took some time this week to answer some fan questions, and one particular answer generated some drama. Most of the questions and answers were light-hearted ones about her kids, her husband, her homes, and the like. However, one question about a former endeavor of hers sparked some critical commentary on Reddit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luyendyk Launched a Clothing Line in 2020

As Us Weekly shared in August 2020, Luyendyk launched a clothing line she named “Shades of Rose.” She explained, “I’m very emotional about it. It’s just been such a long time in the making and it’s finally happening.” At the time, she noted she had been passionate about everything fashion-related for a long time, and she started creating her own looks in high school as she did some modeling. Since then, she has worked with Hollister and Michael Kors, but doing something under her own name was a long-time goal. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about forever, but I’ve put it into motion over the last two years.”

Shades of Rose debuted with a collection that consisted of 12 pieces, including a romper named after her sister. The line’s name was a nod to “a woman empowerment story,” she explained, and had nothing to do with “The Bachelor.” Luyendyk noted that the rose reference “symbolizes femininity and the shades part of that is just embracing every different shade of who you are.” The website featuring Shades of Rose is still live and selling products online, and the page notes Luyendyk created the brand. However, “The Bachelor” star acknowledged she is no longer involved.

She Called It an ‘Amazing Experience’

When Luyendyk was asked on July 13 about the status of Shades of Rose, she explained via her Instagram stories, “I decided to leave the brand to my partner & pursue other things.” She added, “it was an amazing experience to learn about the industry, but I didn’t have enough say in things that were important to me.” The former “Bachelor” star added, “I have a few surprises in the works though, stay tuned.”

“The Bachelor” fans on Reddit were definitely not impressed by Luyendyk’s revelation. “I don’t think these influencers have any concept of having an actual real job so they quit pretty fast since they have the money to do so,” one person noted. “Most of us folks can’t afford to just decide to have a clothing line as a quick hobby lol this is why influencers will always be so unrelatable.”

“Color me shocked lol,” another critic noted, while another one responded, “Neutral tones of shock.”

“This is such a passy agressy response from Lauren. Just say you parted ways. No need to jab on your way out,” someone else pointed out.

“Translation: I got bored,” commented another critic.

“Y’all, Lauren is just a spirited muse who cannot be defined as one thing because there are many shades to who she is,” snarked a Redditor.

Luyendyk has been busy raising her three children under the age of three with her “Bachelor” husband, and they decided to buy a second home in Hawaii. What projects is she working on behind the scenes? Fans will be curious to see what she dives into next.