Lauren Luyendyk Gives Major Update on the Expected Arrival of Her Twins

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk are just around the corner from meeting their twins. The two, who met and fell in love on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor,” seem beyond excited to be adding a boy and a girl to their brood, and will officially become a family of five sooner than we think.

Lauren is about 31 weeks along in her second pregnancy, and things appear to be going really well. However, in a new update, Lauren revealed that she may give birth to her twins in just three weeks.

“Eek 31 weeks! My [doctor] set a new goal for me…34 weeks,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram Story, adding the fingers crossed emoji. “Stay in just a [little] longer babies,” she added. Lauren’s original due date was in June 2021, according to Instagram.

According to Parents, twins usually arrive earlier than expected. While the normal gestation period is 40 weeks, twins are born around 36 weeks.

“The more babies a woman is carrying, the more likely it is that her uterus will swell, triggering contractions, says Brian Brost, M.D., associate professor of maternal/fetal medicine at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota,” Parents reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren & Arie Have Been Sharing Pregnancy Updates With Fans

Shortly after finding out that they were expecting twins, Arie and Lauren decided to document this pregnancy and to share just about everything with fans. The couple has made a few YouTube videos about this pregnancy, and there have been plenty of pregnancy updates posted on social media.

Fairly early on, Arie and Lauren created an Instagram account specifically for their babies. “Luyendyk Twins” already has more than 263,000 followers.

Each week, the couple shares a new photo of Lauren’s baby bump and provides a “bumpdate” for fans.

“i cannot believe we are so close to seeing your little faces! we are all getting so excited! we have your bassinets set up & our hospital bag is (almost) ready to go. i’ve been having so much fun shopping for little outfits for you guys. Your sister has been so sweet talking about you all the time and trying to feel your kicks,” Lauren captioned the 30-week photo update.

Arie Shared That Hospitals in Arizona Are Allowing Visitors Again in His Latest Baby Update

It was Arie’s turn to post an update this week, and that’s just what he did on May 2. The couple’s 31-week photo featured Lauren cradling her baby bump while wearing a black bikini and a white cover-up.

“Hi my little coconuts! Can’t believe you two are 31 weeks! This morning your big sister Alessi and I made pancakes and went for a bike ride to let mommy rest. She’s doing a great job of making sure you’re staying right where you are for the time being. We’re excited to meet you but you’ll have to wait at least a few more weeks so you can come into this world safe and sound,” Arie’s caption began, alluding to the fact that the babies may be ready to come sooner than anticipated.

“Your room is coming along and we are actually moving out so they can speed things up to (hopefully) have it all ready for you! I also heard hospitals are allowing visitors again so that means you’ll meet your family soon after [you’re] born. Things are all coming together,” Arie’s caption concluded.

On April 18, Arie surprised Lauren with an outdoor baby shower. At the event, the babies’ initials were revealed, and shared on Instagram. Although the couple has chosen not to share the names they have chosen, the babies’ initials are “L” and “S.”

