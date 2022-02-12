PHOTO: Lauren Luyendyk Looks Unrecognizable After a Trip to the Salon

Lauren Luyendyk had a bit of a mommy makeover at the salon on February 11, 2022, and she had fans doing a double take.

The former “Bachelor” star, who gave birth to twins in July 2021, decided to trade in her blond locks for a new brunette ‘do, changing her entire look. In fact, the mom-of-three was unrecognizable in a photo that she shared shortly after her salon appointment.

“Time for a change,” she captioned the pic, adding a brown heart and a lightning bolt.

Meanwhile, Luyekdyk’s hair stylist also shared the photo, adding a similar caption. “Shook things up a bit,” Jacqueline Villa wrote.

Fans took to the comments section on both posts to weigh in on Luyendyk’s dark hair. The majority of the comments on each of the aforementioned posts were positive, as fans seemed to really love the change — even if it is drastic. Lauren didn’t share any details about why she decided to go dark, but, instead, chose to let the photo speak for itself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luyendyk Was Complimented by Several Members of Bachelor Nation

It didn’t take long for people to flood the comments section on Luyendyk’s Instagram feed — and there were quite a few familiar faces popping in to let Luyendyk know that they totally approve of her new look.

“Wowwww stunning,” wrote “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper.

“HOLY HOLY HOLY!! Sooo good,” added former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams.

“UHH WHAT!?! amazingggg,” Jojo Fletcher commented, adding the fire emoji.

“Looooooove!!!!!! If I ever go dark, it will be this dark. Love love love it on you,” Ali Manno nee Fedotowsky wrote.

“Stunning,” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is currently on tour with “Dancing With the Stars” Live, commented.

Several other Bachelor Nation people commented on the post, including twins Emily and Hailey Ferguson, Amanda Stanton, Desiree Siegfried nee Hartsock, and Jenna Cooper, to name a few.

Arie Luyendyk Is a Fan of His Wife’s new Look

Although it’s a drastic change, it’s one that Lauren’s husband is totally on board with.

“I’m shook,” Arie commented on Lauren’s Instagram photo, adding the heart eyes emoji. Several people commented on Arie’s post, which received more than 1,000 likes.

“Your kids are going to be terrified!!!” one comment read.

“The other woman,” another person wrote.

“I had to look twice,” a third person admitted.

“Does it feel like you’re cheating on your wife? Hehe,” added a fourth.

Arie also shared Lauren’s photo to his Instagram Stories and added the word, “speechless.” The change is certainly a big one for Lauren, who has had very light blond hair since she was on “The Bachelor” in 2018.

“Amazing. Didn’t even recognize her,” one person commented on the stylist’s page.

“My jaw is on the ground,” another person added.

“Don’t even recognize! Wow,” a third comment read.

Lauren hasn’t shared how her three kids reacted to seeing their mom with a totally different look, but, chances are, she and Arie filmed their reactions and will post on social media soon. The couple share three children, Alessi Ren, 2, and twins Senna James and Lux Jacob, who are 8-months-old.

