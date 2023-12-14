Leslie Fhima Gives Her Tips for Aging Well

In a new interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in her hometown, “Golden Bachelor” contestant Leslie Fhima gave some of her tips for aging well.

“So many people have been inspired by your vitality at 64. I’d love to hear one or two pieces of advice you have for aging well,” the reporter asked.

The reporter also asked Fhima about the “Golden Bachelorette,” how her family is doing, and what her feelings are about “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and his fiancee, Theresa Nist. As fans know, Fhima was the runner-up for the final rose, and the rejection seemed to catch her off-guard as she broke down emotionally on the show. Fhima is a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Said She Doesn’t Say No to ‘a Lot of Things,’ Which Has Helped Her Age Well

Fhima said she takes “everything in moderation.”

“I feel like if you do that, then you don’t have to play catch-up or do Dry January,” she said in answer to the aging well question.

“And that’s kind of been my way of life — except I may take my exercise a little bit more,” she told the Star-Tribune, laughing. “But my broken arm probably slowed me down in a good way, actually.”

Fhima added to the newspaper: “I also think that I don’t say no to a lot of things. If someone would call me and say, ‘Do you want to go to a concert?’ Do I really want to go to a concert on a Tuesday night? No, but I’m going. I just feel like you’ve got to enjoy life now because it’s all we’ve got.”

Leslie Fhima Was Asked About Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

Fhima told the interviewer that Nist is her friend and she thinks Nist and Turner make a good couple together.

She said that “at the end of the day, I want him to be happy,” when asked about Turner and added, “And Theresa was my friend, and I’m glad that they are happy together. It is hard when you break up with someone and then don’t even communicate. It’s hard, but it’s probably good. So I got to just really process it with myself. I think they’re a good couple.”

She also told the newspaper that she hasn’t given up on love, saying, “I want to find my person. I want us to choose each other.”

However, she said she is not “in talks” to be the “Golden Bachelorette,” a show that the network has not yet confirmed will happen but a lot of fans are rooting for on social media.

Meanwhile, Nist has been posting a series of photos showing her with Turner, including at a holiday party, on her Instagram page, where she declared “best Christmas present ever.”

“I have sooo much fun with this beautiful woman!!!!” Turner wrote on his Instagram page on a photo showing him with Nist.

