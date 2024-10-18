‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Addresses Romantic Reunion Speculation

A former contestant from “The Golden Bachelor” has spoken out amid fan speculation she has romantically reunited with Gerry Turner. Leslie Fhima fell for Turner, and he fell for her too. However, the two did not leave the show as a couple.

During the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Turner gave his final rose to Theresa Nist, rather than Fhima.

On October 15, Fhima took to her Instagram Stories to debunk rumors that she has reunited romantically with Turner.

Leslie Fhima Wanted to ‘Clear the Air’

Fhima began her recent Instagram Story by sharing, “So, I just want to clear the air, cause there has been a lot of speculation and rumors, and people asking me daily, hourly, if Gerry and I are together.”

She noted she did not know where the rumors came from. However, Fhima insisted, that the rumors were “fake.”

“No, I am not with Gerry. I wish him all the best. I think he, as we all deserve, love in our life,” she added.

Fhima insisted, “Gerry and I are not together…I just wanted to clear the air and make that known.”

Based on Fhima’s wording, it seems most of this speculation among “The Golden Bachelor” fans was reaching her directly.

It doesn’t appear there has been a flurry of comments about Turner on her recent Instagram posts, for example. There also don’t appear to be any speculation threads on Reddit or various social media sites.

Rather, it seems, curious fans have been reaching out to her in more direct and private manners to ask about the reunion speculation. There do not appear to have been any sightings or social media posts that would drive rumors that Fhima and Turner had reunited.

Fhima Is Single & Ready for New Adventures

Fhima also told her Instagram followers she was very single, repeatedly emphasizing she is not dating Turner.

“Living my best life in Minneapolis and really happy,” Fhima declared.

She pleaded, “Please don’t text me, call me, come up to me in a restaurant, to ask about that anymore.”

Additional Instagram Stories of Fhima’s addressed some other questions from fans. She quipped, “I’m ready!!” in response to one fan who asked if she would be open to doing “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Fhima would also be open to doing “Dancing with the Stars,” if the opportunity arose. “It would be a dream come true,” she admitted.

Despite the heartbreak she experienced at the end of “The Golden Bachelor” as Turner’s runner-up, Fhima walked away with one great thing.

Asked to name the top reason she was glad she did the show, she replied, “All the amazing friends I’ve made!”

Another fan asked if she had an interest in any of the men on Joan Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Fhima played coy on that front. She responded by posting simply a picture of a cup of latte with a steamed milk heart on the surface.

That could be taken as a hint that she does have at least some level of interest in one or more of Vassos’ men. If that is the case, however, Fhima isn’t ready to name names.