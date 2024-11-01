Golden Bachelor Nation Stars Teases Potential Romance & Gets Fans Talking

Fans of “The Golden Bachelorette” and “The Golden Bachelor” are buzzing after seeing a couple of former contestants hanging out together. Leslie Fhima, the runner-up on Gerry Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor” season, shared a fun selfie with Jordan Heller, who was eliminated after his hometown date with Joan Vassos.

Are Fhima and Heller dating? Bachelor Nation hoped that was the case after Heller and Fhima shared the selfie via their respective Instagram Stories. However, it seems eager fans may have jumped the gun a little bit.

Leslie Fhima & Jordan Heller Looked Cozy in Their Selfie

On October 28, both Heller and Fhima shared a selfie showing them looking quite friendly with one another via their Instagram Stories. Neither included any context at the time.

However, Fhima shared additional Instagram Stories indicating both she and Heller were at a Los Angeles Football Club game.

In addition to the two of them, a couple of other Bachelor Nation veterans were there at an event in a box at the stadium. One photo Fhima shared showed that each of the Bachelor Nation guests received special jerseys with their names on the back.

During the October 30 episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast, co-hosts Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney provided some insight on the cozy selfie directly from Fhima.

Parker teased, “I have some exclusive tea, guys, because a lot of you are freaking out about Ms. Leslie Fhima and Jordan and why they were cuddling up and taking that little selfie.”

She noted, “Leslie’s a friend of the show…I messaged her and I was like, ‘Girl, what’s going on? What’s the tea?’ She filled me in.”

“She said, ‘I know, it was a soccer game.’ I don’t know what that means. She doesn’t have young kids, so I don’t know if it was an adult soccer game or what,” Parker noted.

Parker didn’t understand what the game was or where, but Fhima did give her some additional information.

Fhima shared there was no romance happening with Heller at this point.

According to Parker, Fhima explained, “Literally just met him, he’s adorable, though.” Parker added that in her interpretation, “I would say that means she’s open to dating Jordan.”

Bachelor Nation Loves This Potential Pairing

Fans did not wait to learn anything more about Fhima and Heller’s connection before taking to Reddit to gush over the possibility the two might fall for one another.

“Ooooh great couple,” one “Bachelor Nation” subreddit user commented.

“I see this! They both have a very young energy. It works,” commented another Redditor.

Someone else in the subreddit added, “I was thinking about them as a pair when he went home last week! They make so much sense!”

“YES! I’ve been manifesting this in my head for weeks. Jordan has always seemed a little younger vibe than Joan, and I kept thinking he’d be a much better fit for Leslie,” concurred a different Reddit user.

Some people noted that Heller and Fhima could be a great match geographically. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and he’s a short plane ride away in Chicago, Illinois.

Another comment read, “Okay I’m a fan of this. Next on my bucket list of couples I would love is Keith and Susan! I think they have personalities that would mesh well together but are both very good people that care a lot about others!”

The “She’s All Bach” ladies noted that they’d have Fhima on the podcast fairly soon, so Bachelor Nation may get a bit more scoop about a possible romantic connection with Hiller then.