Leslie Fhima Says She ‘Couldn’t Be in a Marriage’ With 3 People

“Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima opened up to the Bachelor Nation podcast about her two divorces and what broke up her marriages, saying, “I couldn’t be in a marriage with three people.”

Fhima was asked on the podcast what she wants people to know about her story with her ex-husbands. She has been married twice and divorced twice. The marriages produced children.

On the December 5 podcast, Fhima explained that the two divorces were for different reasons. Almost as if history was repeating itself, Fhima ended up in a lovers’ triangle with “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and New Jersey widow Theresa Nist before Turner chose Nist.

Leslie Fhima Says ‘There Was Infidelity’ in Her Second Marriage

During the podcast, Fhima explained that “being divorced is not, it’s not like the plague, I mean. It happens.”

She then discussed her first marriage, with Bradley Chazin.

“With Brad and I, we were just really young; we kind of just grew, I don’t like to say grew apart,” Fhima said. “We just became different.”

But she added: “If I needed something in the middle of the night, if I called him, he would help me,” and she said she has remained friends with his extended family.

Her second marriage is a different story, Fhima said.

“With David, I mean there was infidelity in that marriage and um I tried to keep my family together as long as I possibly could,” Fhima said, referring to second husband David Fhima, a prominent Minneapolis chef.

“Knowing what was going on, I just couldn’t do it,” she added. “I wanted to stay married. All I wanted was to be a wife and a mother and to have it all, and it did not work out, no fault of my own. I couldn’t be in a marriage with three people, yeah.”

She said her children “understand. They love their dad; they love me. I don’t talk bad about him because I have nothing to say.”

Both of Leslie Fhima’s Ex-Husbands Are Successful Businessmen in Minneapolis

In her earlier aerobics videos, Fhima went by the name Leslie Chazin. That includes a video released in 1994.

According to Ancestry.com records, Bradley Craig Chazin married Leslie Beth Paster in 1980 in Hennepin County, Minnesota. He remarried in 1991 to another woman, according to Minnesota records.

Ancestry.com records show that Chazin and Leslie were divorced in 1988 when Leslie was 29 years old.

Fhima has a son with Bradley Chazin, Zack Chazin. The Chazin family owns a construction company that Zack is involved in, according to the business website for the firm.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Fhima “split from her ex, restaurateur David Fhima, in the ’90s.”

Her son with David Fhima, Eli Fhima, is “director of operations for his father’s restaurant portfolio, which includes Fhima’s Minneapolis and Maison Margaux,” the Star-Tribune wrote, adding that David Fhima is of Moroccan heritage. Leslie and David also have a daughter Chloe together.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, a newspaper in Minnesota, David Fhima was involved in a new restaurant opening in May 2023.

“Maison Margaux, the newest restaurant project from chef David Fhima and family, is set to open Friday, May 12, in the former Ribnick building in the North Loop in Minneapolis,” the newspaper reported.

According to Minnesota court records, David Jonathan Fhima filed for divorce against Leslie Beth Fhima in 1994. The case was listed as “dissolution with child.” They reconciled and then divorced in 1998.