Leslie Fhima’s Golden Wedding Invite Was Up to 1 Person

After Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged on the “Golden Bachelor” finale, they jumped straight into wedding planning. The couple tied the knot in a live television special that aired on ABC in January 2024.

All of the women from Turner’s season of the show were invited to the nuptials, including his ex — and runner-up — Leslie Fhima. In a new interview, Nist said that she truly wanted Fhima to attend her wedding.

“I was asked specifically, would I mind if [Leslie] went [to the wedding]. I said, ‘Of course not,'” Nist said on the Thursday, January 25, 2024, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. Nist didn’t even hesitate.

“I said, ‘I want to invite her.’ We were really good friends, I love her,” she added.

Gerry Turner & Leslie Fhima Are in a Better Place Following the ‘After the Final Rose’ Special

After Fhima accepted the invite to Turner and Nist’s wedding, she traveled to California for the big day. Interestingly, she did say that some parts of the wedding were a bit awkward for her.

“It was a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica, because I was there too,” Fhima said on the January 6, 2024, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me. And seeing Theresa so happy really, kind of, just took that away anyhow,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Turner admitted that things weren’t as awkward for him — even though many of his exes were in attendance.

“Fortunately, I really kept good friendships with pretty much all of those women, so it really wasn’t as awkward as it could have been,” he said.

Although Fhima was left heartbroken after Turner chose Nist over her, he said that’s all water under the bridge now.

“We were able to hug and say, ‘OK, what has happened is in the past and so forth,” Turner said.

Leslie Fhima Shared Some Photos From the Golden Wedding

Although Fhima didn’t get post any photos alongside the bride and groom, she did share some pictures with friends following the event.

“Golden Wedding was so so fun! Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni,” she captioned one post.

Fhima also got to meet the OG “Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, which was a highlight for her.

“Many years ago this beauty came into our lives on TV. I instantly fell in love with her grace, sweetness, smile and heart.. I wanted more, more, more of @tristasutter .. Last August when she surprised us and walked into the bachelor mansion, I literally was more excited to meet her than anyone else..!! She is the reason I’ve watched this show and ultimately was a part of it! Now!!!!???? Not only do I know @tristasutter, but I get to call her my friend,” she captioned another Instagram post.

In the new year, Fhima is focusing on herself. In January 2024, she went on a retreat in Costa Rica.

