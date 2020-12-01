Who Is Bennett Jordan’s Ex-Fiancee Liz Brim?

Bennett Jordan is the most polarizing contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette. To some, he’s a hilariously suave and self-aware caricature of Harvard sophistication and to others he’s a self-obsessed narcissist with an overblown ego and a penchant for starting drama. There seems to be few opinions in between.

But before Bennett was chasing after Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette and stirring up trouble among fellow contestants, he once came really close to getting married.

On episode seven, Bennett spoke to Tayshia about his previous engagement. While he revealed precious few details about his previous fiancée and the relationship’s undoing, he said that his first engagement gave the fake proposal he did during the episode more gravitas. It also revealed to him that he had more feelings for Tayshia than he realized.

So who was Bennett’s first fiancée?

Who Is Liz Brim, Bennett’s Former Fiancée?

Did deep enough in Bennett’s Instagram archives and there are a handful of photos of him with his former bride-to-be, Liz Brim. In October, Reality Steve did some digging on Facebook and found photos of Bennett and Liz together that date back to 2015 and showed they were together as recently as summer 2019.

Brim currently lives in New York City and works as a “Director of Lifecycle Marketing” for Daily Harvest, a service that delivers one-step-prep, plant-based foods. She’s previously had several other marketing jobs since graduating from Yale University in 2011.

How the Harvard and Yale grads got over their school rivalry to become a couple is a story we do not know, but perhaps Brim would’ve done better at spelling and math than Bennett did on the show.

While at Yale, Brim was a member of the women’s sailing team and earned multiple First Team All-New England Crew honors.

Both Tayshia Adams and Brendan Morais Are Divorced

Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner for Tayshia’s heart since receiving the first one-on-one date of her portion of the season. While Brendan was nervous to tell Tayshia that he was once married, it proved to be a bonding moment when he learned that Tayshia also got married in her early 20’s.

Although Bennett didn’t quite make it all the way to marriage, he might’ve blown an opportunity to connect with Tayshia over love lost when he brushed aside his former relationship as a topic he didn’t feel like talking much about.

Bennett’s real undoing though, could be his inability to stay out of drama among other contestants. First, he stoked flames and encouraged chaos between Ed Waisbrot and Chasen Nick in one episode. Then, he publicly called out Noah Erb for behavior he deemed childish and immature.

Regardless if he’s right about Noah or not, his feud with the Oklahoma City travel nurse has the duo set to have a dreaded two-on-one date with Tayshia in episode eight. That’ll mean an awkward exit for one of the two vying for Tayshia’s heart. It’s usually best to stay clear of the pettiness.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Makes Fun of Tayshia Adams In New Interview