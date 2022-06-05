Local ‘Bachelor’ Show Emerges

Finding love on “The Bachelor” is a fantasy for many. However, a group of friends in Brooklyn, New York found a way to make that fantasy a reality. They created their own YouTube version of the ABC hit show, and called it “The Bushwick Bachelor.”

The show was funded and produced by friends of the Bushwick Bachelor himself, Elan Ashendorf. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old software engineer told his friends he was ready for a committed relationship. Two of those friends, Ashley Lagzial and Gabby McGowan, had an ‘ah-ha’ moment after watching “The Bachelor” and decided to emulate the reality dating show on a smaller scale.

The First Two Episodes Are Available Now

The New York Times explains that the YouTube show “plays with the familiar tropes of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise, though its visual language of pop-up graphics and zany cuts more closely resembles dating game shows from the early 2000s,” most notably, Blind Date.

Ashendorf’s friends were not expecting the response they got when they started advertising for contestants. Lagzial told the New York Times, “We initially thought no one would do it. So when we received 40 to 50 responses, we were blown away.” The potential matches for Ashendorf range from a tattoo artist to a lawyer, to “people on the cusp of Gen Z and true millennials,” reports the New York Times. No applicants were turned down.

In the end, a total of 10 women were willing to vie for Ashendorf’s affections on camera, and have their experiences shown on YouTube. According to the New York Times, one of the contestants explained that the reason she agreed to participate, despite Ashendorf not being her usual type, was that “It was a real, weird, authentic experience that isn’t just living inside of your phone.”

Two episodes have already been released, each of which runs around 15 minutes. They can be viewed directly on YouTube, on Instagram, or on the Bushwick Bachelor website. A video of Ashendorf introducing himself is also available, in which he states, “the dating apps aren’t working for me. I’m looking for a long-term relationship with a woman around my age. I’m looking for my Bushwick Bachelorette.”

How Does the Show Work, Exactly?

The show follows the general format of “The Bachelor” with group dates, one-on-one dates and eliminations. But instead of handing out roses, this bachelor hands out bottles of his favorite brand of beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon, notes Bushwick Daily.

Some of the dates include hanging out at a local brewery, taking a figure drawing class and riding on the Staten Island Ferry. According to The New York Times, “Throughout the show, a panel of Mr. Ashendorf’s friends weigh in with their impressions of his chemistry with the contestants.” The Bushwick Bachelor was not allowed to date anyone other than the contestants during filming. Lagzial admitted that the show changed Ashendorf’s personality to a degree, causing the production team to start calling him “Ego Elan.”

Like “The Bachelor”, this YouTube series promises plenty of drama. Ashendorf told Bushwick Daily, “S*** went down. It was not PG.”

As to how this mini-Bachelor series will turn out, fans will have to wait and see. People magazine states, “while they are not revealing what happens in the end just yet,” Lagzial hinted that the “end goal was a meaningful, loving relationship. But I don’t think we put any pressure on what we were expecting.” There is no word yet as to when the third episode will drop.