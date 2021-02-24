‘Listen to Your Heart’ Star Rudi Gutierrez Shades Ex Matt Ranaudo

It seems there is no love lost between the couple formerly known as “Mudi.”

Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo competed on The Bachelor’s musical spin-off, Listen to Your Heart, in 2020. While the couple split on the show, they have showcased their friendship online, at times reuniting for duets.

Fans have held out hope for the on-and-off couple’s reconciliation, but they should not expect any encores. On Instagram, Gutierrez revealed she “found out i’ve been getting played/lied to since day dot…. guess i’ll just have to write about it….agaiiin. ALWAYS listen to your heart and be V #courageous”

While she did not initially name Ranaudo, she explained further in the comments of a similar TikTok. She replied to someone, “matt has literally lied to me all year Lmaooooo he tried to hook up with me 2 days ago and has had the same girlfriend since the show.”

The singer claimed Ranaudo “used her for her singing voice. She currently has roughly 74,000 more followers on Instagram than he does. Since her post, Gutierrez no longer follows her reality competition ex.

A few of her fellow Listen to Your Heart castmates showed their support. Among them was Gutierrez’s roommate, Julia Rae, who wrote, “Take that [trash out] girl (and as your roomie, I can attest this is the first time you’ve done that).”

Ranaudo eventually addressed the claims, writing in his Instagram Story, “I haven’t said anything because there. is a lot to this situation and I haven’t wanted to publicly air it all out. I’m not hiding anything. I have just been dealing with a lot. Things with my family and things in my life. The bottom line is I should have been upfront about the details of my on and off relationship. I was trying to keep everyone happy. I. wish I explained it but I didn’t so that’s on me. Also remember we weren’t together!! As for making music, I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. I don’t need anyone with me to do what my passion in life is. So. I will continue to do so. I am truly sorry if I let anyone down that was never my intention.”

His Listen to Your Heart ex called out the statement as “lying” and teased a possible YouTube video on the matter.

Gutierrez Opened up About Her Feelings on ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’

Gutierrez and Ranaudo’s time on Listen to Your Heart ended because of his “commitment issues,” she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Ranaudo called it quits, which ended their contention in the singing competition.

“Matt just had a really hard time navigating his feelings throughout this whole entire thing,” she told hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay. “When you do perform in front of those judges and you have a great performance, how can you not be on cloud 25? You’re on a whole other level of happiness. I was always there with him.”

Since he was not one to talk through his emotions, Gutierrez often did not know where his emotions were. Yet, since the show, they had visited each other and were talking every day.

The singer explained, “We’re very, very close. He’s a confused person, and I’ll let him be confused. My feelings cannot just turn off like that, so I’d be lying if I said I didn’t care about him. We’ll see what happens.”

That translated to their music, as she added, “I love making music with him… When we’re singing together, it’s hard to not just want to jump on him, so I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

Since the show, they never confirmed a reconciliation.

Ranaudo Teased ‘Mudi’ Music

The pair eventually leaned into their fandom and started documenting their reunions on social media.

They first teased music in October, eventually sharing a video of the two covering Shawn Mendes’ song “Falling All in You.” At the time, she wrote, “boy does he drive me crazy but i love making music with this fool.”

It seemed they may continue that reunion, with Ranaudo teasing “Mudi Original Music… coming in 2021” on Instagram with a montage of their time on the singing and dating competition.

She commented on his post, “let’s go babyyyy!!!! Grateful for you.”

Now it would seem that music will not come to fruition.

