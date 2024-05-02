‘Real Housewives’ Star Eyes Spot as the 1st ‘Golden Bachelorette’

A veteran star from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise thinks she would be a great fit as the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette.”

In an April 2024 interview with Life & Style magazine, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann de Lesseps said the ABC dating spinoff would be “perfect” for her. “Who could charm the socks off the Countess?” she asked.

De Lesseps shared that while ABC has not reached out to her, she would love to talk to casting directors for the senior-centric dating show. De Lesseps turns 59 years old on May 17, 2024.

In February 2024, ABC announced that “The Golden Bachelorette” will make its debut this fall. Casting has not been confirmed for the show, but “The Golden Bachelor” series featured 72-year-old lead Gerry Turner and a bevy of women who were in their 60s and 70s.

Luann de Lesseps Said She Deserves a Dating Show After All Of Her Years on Reality TV

De Lesseps was an original star on “The Real Housewives of New York City” starting in 2008. She appeared in 13 seasons of the show before Bravo rebooted the series with a new cast in 2023. De Lesseps scored a spinoff, “Welcome to Crappie Lake,” with co-star Sonja Morgan, but she still thinks Bravo owes her a bonus show.

In a November 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, de Lesseps noted that ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” was a big hit with fans when it premiered.

“Look at how well ‘The Golden Bachelor’ is doing,” the cabaret singer said of the ABC dating show. “I think they definitely, could, you know, Bravo could really find me a man. I mean, come on, I put in some years with them. It’s the least they can do.”

“I would like to have a dating show,” she added. “It makes sense to me. I’m single, you know, that would be awesome. I can’t think of anything better than having producers cast men for me.”

She told Yontef she was “manifesting” a new love for herself in 2024.

Luann de Lesseps Has Dated All Types of Men & Is Looking For Her Third Husband

De Lesseps was previously married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2007. Her second marriage, to businessman Tom D’Agostino in 2016, lasted only one year.

In 2023, she told The Daily Dish, she “would love to find husband [No. 3] because three times is the charm.” The RHONY OG also said she was looking for a “fun” guy who’s “a great conversationalist.” “Somebody preferably who’s tall, dark, and handsome, with hair,” she added.

De Lesseps’ exes include New York Mets player Keith Hernandez and personal trainer Garth Wakeford, per BravoTV.com. In early 2024, she made headlines for her flirty banter with 20-something “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley. She later told TMZ, “Well we definitely had great chemistry, and we went out to have drinks. He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way.”

In March 2024, de Lesseps was spotted out to dinner in New York City with Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband, French banker Olivier Sarkozy, per photos posted by The Daily Mail.

De Lesseps told Life & Style that she had trouble dating as a teen because she was so much taller than all of the boys she knew. “I was just awkward,” she said. “All my friends had boyfriends, but I didn’t. I didn’t have that confidence as a teenager.”

