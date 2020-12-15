Madalyn Marie, Ben Smith’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Madalyn Marie Smith is the younger sister Ben Smith has talked about on The Bachelorette. Fans can expect to meet Madalyn on tonight’s episode. In the official preview clip about hometown dates from ABC, the young woman seen giving Tayshia Adams a hug appears to be Madalyn.

The second woman in the clip is Top Chef star Antonia Lofaso, who Smith trains at his gym in southern California. According to Reality Steve, Smith’s parents did not participate in the hometown date.

Here’s what you need to know about Ben’s sister, Madalyn:

1. Ben Smith Credits His Sister for Saving His Life & Describes Her as the ‘Best Person’ He Knows

Ben Smith has opened up about his troubled past during one-on-one conversations with Adams. During the episode that aired on December 8, he talked about how he broke his back at age 26 and had to leave his career in the Army. Smith explained that those struggles, among other things, led to suicidal thoughts and that he attempted to take his own life twice in 2018 and 2019.

Smith told Adams that during those dark times, the only person he confided in was his sister, Madalyn, whom he described as the “best person” he knows. “The only thing that got me through that was her and she has no idea,” Smith said. “She saved my life and so I owe her everything.” Smith added that he has undergone extensive therapy since then in order to heal.

The same night that episode aired, Madalyn posted a photo of herself and her brother from a past Christmas. She wrote, “So thankful for you @benveesmith ❤️.” The post received more than 2,500 “likes” and dozens of people left comments to thank Madalyn for being such a supportive sister.

Madalyn’s Facebook page is primarily private but a post from December 2019 relates to her brother’s experience. Madalyn asked friends and family to donate to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for her birthday. She wrote, “I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me.” Her fundraiser generated $500 for the organization.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). As explained on its website, the Lifeline “provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.”

2. Madalyn Studied Public Health at Purdue University & Was on the Dance Team

Madalyn and Ben Smith grew up in Noblesville, Indiana, according to his Facebook page. Madalyn stayed relatively close to home for college. They attended Cathedral High School, a private Catholic school.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Purdue University from 2010 to 2014. Madalyn earned a bachelor’s degree in public health. She posted this photo from her graduation day, holding her diploma.

Madalyn was also on the dance team at Purdue. According to her bio on the 2011-2012 roster, Madalyn’s favorite dance style was jazz and she was part of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Her Instagram account includes several photos with her sorority sisters.

Madalyn also shared several photos from her dance days on Instagram. She posted this photo in September 2012 alongside three of her teammates in their uniforms at the first football game of the season. She showcased a cheerleading uniform that season, as well.

In July 2012, her dance team won first place in a competition. Madalyn shared a picture of the trophies with the caption, “Best overall. First place-team dance. Most collegiate. GOLD bid. #PDT.” A friend commented the team had won because Madalyn was “such a good captain!”

Madalyn appears to have been on the dance team through her senior year. She posted this photo from January 2014 to mark her final game with the team. But she wasn’t done yet. Per her Instagram feed, the dance team competed at nationals in April 2014 and came in second place.

3. Madalyn Became a Registered Nurse in 2016

Madalyn’s next move after finishing her undergraduate education was to pursue a nursing degree. She enrolled at Marian University, a private Catholic institution in Indianapolis, in 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Madalyn earned her second bachelor’s degree in May 2016. According to Indiana license records, she became a registered nurse in July 2016. Her Indiana license was scheduled to expire in October 2021.

Madalyn’s first nursing job took her to Chicago. She went to work at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in September 2016. She shared on Instagram that she accepted a position in the “Cardiovascular Thoracic Step Down Unit.” Her brother may have helped her move. Madalyn shared a picture of the two of them together in front of the Chicago skyline in July 2016.

Madalyn also proudly showed off her Northwestern badge in September 2016. She wrote that she was “officially a contributing member of society.”

Madalyn stayed in Chicago for nearly three years. On her last day on the job, she thanked her nursing “family for shaping me into the nurse I am today. I’m leaving Chicago with endless memories and lifelong friends!”

4. Madalyn Smith Is Studying to Become a Nurse Practitioner at UCLA

Madalyn Smith joined her big brother in southern California in 2019. According to the California Board of Registered Nursing, Madalyn obtained her license to practice medicine in California in April 2019. Her current license will need to be renewed in January 2023.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Madalyn’s first job in Los Angeles was with American Mobile Healthcare, which is a travel nursing agency. After a year of that, Madalyn accepted a job as a registered nurse with Providence Saint John’s Health Center, which is in Santa Monica.

In addition to her job, Madalyn is also back in school to become a nurse practitioner. She is studying Adult-Gerontology Acute Care at UCLA. She expects to graduate with a master’s degree in 2022.

5. It’s Unclear Whether Madalyn Smith Is Dating Anyone

Based on her Instagram account, Madalyn Smith is not one to broadcast her romantic relationships on social media. Her pictures are limited to friends and family, including many photos with big brother Ben over the years. They both looked very young as they hugged in this photo dating back to 2012. Madalyn described Ben as “the best big brother you could ask for” in this picture from 2017.

But there are two more recent photos that suggest Madalyn may be dating someone. On October 11, she shared a picture from Joshua Tree National Park in which she is cuddled up next to a man as they watch the sunset. She appears to be reaching up to kiss him on the cheek in the photo. On December 6, Madalyn posted a picture with a bearded man that she said was taken during a birthday hike. It’s unclear whether it’s the same person from October 11.

