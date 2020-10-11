Is Madison Prewett Dating NBA Player Michael Porter Jr.?

The Bachelor star Madison Prewett may have just given out a rose of her own. She was spotted in Columbia, MO, hometown to rumored beau Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday, the duo dined at Las Margaritas according to Reality Steve’s twitter. He tweeted, “They were seen holding hands in the parking lot,” before following up the claims with a video.

The news was seemingly confirmed when US Weekly uncovered photos on the Instagram of Porter’s sister, Bri Porter. She captioned the photos of the apparent couple, “My fav double date” to which Prewett commented, “Love you” along with four heart emojis.

While Prewett has yet to confirm the news publicly and her representative has not immediately responded to the rumors, the pair share a similar foundation in faith and basketball.

Basketball Runs in Their Families

Porter may be fresh out of the NBA bubble, following the Nuggets’ 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is not the only athlete. As displayed on season 24 of The Bachelor, Prewett was a high school basketball player.

Their skills on the court are not surprising, given both were raised around the sport. Prewett’s father, Chad, is the Director of Operations for the men’s basketball team at Auburn University. This will be his seventh season on the staff of head coach Bruce Pearl.

In 2017, Michael Porter Sr. returned to The University of Missouri to join the staff of men’s basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin. He had previously served on the staff for women’s basketball for six years before spending a season in Washington.

They Share Their Christian Faith

Prewett’s whirlwind year includes being the runner-up on season 24 of The Bachelor. Her faith was discussed more in-depth when she disclosed to bachelor Peter Weber that she was maintaining her virginity until marriage. It caused friction when it was revealed Weber did sleep with other contestants, with her eventually choosing to leave.

When discussing what she’s looking for in a partner with US Weekly this June, Prewett said, “I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me.” She added, “That’s going to be something that’s make or break.”

Porter has also discussed his faith during a Sports Spectrum Magazine interview in 2018. He spoke of his belief God caused an injury in college because Porter was not spiritually ready to be a potential first pick in the draft. He said he believed it was a blessing, causing him to mature.

Porter said, “He cares more about my soul than he does about my success in this world. So that’s how I view that right now. I could be the No. 1 recruit, I could be the best player in the NBA, but if I’m not [connected to Him], what’s the point of it all?”

