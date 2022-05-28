Fans Suspect Madison Prewett May Already Be Single Again

When Madison Prewett appeared on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, she experienced some intense twists and turns. Not long ago, she seemed to have found happiness as she went public with a new romance, and people had plenty to say about the new pairing. Now, just a few weeks later, fans speculate the duo may have already split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison Prewett Believed She Snagged the ‘Realist G in Town’

In a May 5 Instagram post, Prewett revealed she was dating Grant Michael Troutt. As Forbes detailed, the Troutt family is quite wealthy. Family patriarch Kelly Troutt founded Excel Communications and also owns WinStar Farm, and he has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion.

The former “Bachelor” star revealed she and her boyfriend had been together for five months at the point where she went public with their romance. “Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with,” she captioned her Instagram post. “You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye,” she added. Could all of that have fizzled out in the past three weeks as some fans suspect?

People Are Keeping a Close Eye on Social Media

“The Bachelor” fans took to Reddit to analyze Prewett’s latest moves, and they have picked up on some signs her relationship with Troutt may have recently shifted. The initial poster noted Troutt hadn’t “liked” any of Prewett’s posts for the past couple of weeks, including one where she had tagged him. In addition, there apparently have been several videos from Prewett’s loved ones that were about heartbreak and trusting God would bring something better.

It did not take long for things to get a bit snarky on the thread. “Gasps Right after their white saviour telanovella announcement?! I love this for them,” quipped one poster. “As funny as that would be, there’s no way. Those two are getting engaged within the next 5 months and married within a year,” someone countered.

Both Prewett & Troutt Seemed to Hint at a Split

In her Instagram Stories, and on Twitter, Prewett shared what seemed to be an intriguing bit of insight. “If you don’t heal what hurt you, you’ll bleed on people who didn’t cut you.” She also posted about one of her favorite bible verses, which was a passage about feeling weary and burdened, and being given “rest for your souls.” Other tweets in recent days signal similar sentiments. “Sometimes we outgrow people who aren’t growing,” Prewett tweeted on May 20, and on May 23, she wrote, “Healing yourself can be offensive to people that benefitted from your brokeness.”

Interestingly, Troutt also posted something to his Instagram Stories as “The Bachelor” fans speculate over the state of his relationship. He referenced a bible verse and shared a somewhat solemn selfie as he included text that simply said, “Be strong and courageous.”

There were posters who thought people were reading too much into Prewett and Troutt’s recent posts. “A lot of the postings sound like your typical religious conversations and teachings,” detailed one person. “Coming from a conservative community this 100% sounds like passive aggressive Christian lingo for breaking up. But only time will tell,” another poster replied. Someone else noted, “Imagine making that long a** post with like a video montage for a five month relationship and then breaking up like three weeks later.”

Did Prewett and Troutt’s relationship end already, or are they still together? “The Bachelor” fans following the pair will probably pick up on something relatively definitive soon which confirms their status one way or the other.