‘The Bachelor’ Alum Shares Big Baby News: ‘We Are SO Ready for You’

A former star from “The Bachelor” just revealed exciting baby news with her husband. Madison Prewett joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season. Their relationship didn’t go the distance, though, and she went on to marry Grant Troutt.

Now, Troutt and Prewett announced she is pregnant with their first child.

Madison Prewett Was Stunned to See a Positive Pregnancy Test

On August 18, Prewett took to her Instagram page to share her exciting news. She exclaimed, “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!!”

She added, “Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you.”

After revealing her pregnancy, Prewett and Troutt’s announcement post garnered over 630,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

The following day, the couple posted a short video on Instagram and teased more pregnancy details in an episode of their “Stay True” podcast.

During the August 19 podcast episode, Prewett and Troutt talked about how surprised she was to learn she was pregnant. The couple had decided they were ready to start trying for a baby. However, they were still in the early stages of that when she learned she was expecting.

She explained that one day, Troutt was already at the church where he worked and Prewett was running late. She said she felt some cramping, but she wasn’t worried. On a whim Prewett decided to take a pregnancy test. She had not anticipated it would actually be positive.

Prewett staged a sweet pregnancy reveal for her husband, but due to the fact he was wrapping up work at the church they were at, she waited about a week to tell him. Then, several weeks later, the couple set up a fun reveal for her family in Georgia.

Troutt and Prewett have heard the baby’s heartbeat and learned the gender. They shared they will do a gender reveal separately, soon. Troutt indicated that learning the baby’s gender has changed everything for them.

The Couple Was Flooded With Love From Bachelor Nation

Prewett’s announcement post received lots of love from Bachelor Nation.

Former “Bachelorette” Desiree Siegfried, who is also pregnant, left a comment congratulating them. Becca Tilley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Raven Gates, Tia Booth, Kelley Flanagan, and Victoria Fuller were some of the addition franchise veterans who gushed over the couple’s news.

The announcement post contained a handful of photos taken during a photo shoot. Prewett cradled her baby bump and the couple shared sonogram photos in several of the pictures she posted.

On the follow-up Instagram post teasing the podcast episode, Troutt wrote, “You’re gonna be the best mom in the whole world.”

Prewett replied, “you’re gonna be the best DAD😭🥹🫶🏼.”

One supporter commented, “listened to the episode today at the gym and kept fighting back tears 🥹 so so happy for you guys, Madi! 🫶🏾”

Another wrote, “I’m just so so happy for you & Grant 🥹 You’re going to be great parents to your little one! What a gift from Heaven above!”

Someone else’s comment read, “Baby T already so lucky, loved & prayed for!!! ❤️ congratulations you guys! What a Gift this sweet baby is!”