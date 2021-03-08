Manny James, Matt James’ Estranged Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Manny James is the estranged father of Bachelor Matt James. Since James is new to The Bachelor franchise, little is known about his family. However, he has mentioned being raised in a “single-parent home.”

Reality Steve first reported the family reunion on his blog, writing, “I think now that scene they’ve shown a few times of Matt sitting down outside on a curb and Chris Harrison asking if he’s ok and him saying ‘No, I’m not,’ without knowing 100% for sure, I can probably guess now that scene has to do with Matt and his dad. Either he’d just met him or was just told his dad is there to speak with him.”

Based on the preview for this week’s episode, it seems Reality Steve is correct.

1. Manny James Was Previously Married to Patty Cuculo James

Manny was previously married to James’ mother, Patty Cuculo James. Together, they welcomed two sons: Matt and his older brother, John.

“My dad’s Black, my mom’s white and it wasn’t something I saw as out of the normal,” Matt said during his season’s introduction. “Unfortunately my parents split up before I could remember.”

He revealed on the Tamron Hall Show that infidelity played a part. He told the host, “I saw what infidelity looked like at a young age. I saw family members that were against the relationship and doubling down on it after seeing the infidelity between my dad and my mom.”

2. Manny and Matt Are Estranged

Matt has previously alluded to his mother filling the role for both parents. He highlighted her on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day Mom… Psalms 68:5.” That particular psalm reads, “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling.”

And it seems, based on the promo for tonight’s episode, tensions run high when Manny and Matt reunite on The Bachelor.

During the conversation, Matt tells his father, “When I needed you, you weren’t there.”

When Manny responded, “Do you know what I went through with your mom?” Matt retorted, “I don’t want you to make excuses.”

Manny declared, “Nobody’s perfect, son.”

3. Manny’s Appearance on the Episode Will Be Unexpected for Matt According to Reality Steve

Reality Steve revealed Manny’s appearance on The Bachelor will come as a surprise to Matt.

“I know immediately people will think this is a low blow by the show because clearly, they didn’t consult Matt beforehand,” the man behind Bachelor Nation’s biggest spoilers wrote.

However, he thinks the inclusion of the footage in the show must mean their interaction does not go too horribly.

“I just can’t see this being a complete disaster,” he continued. “Because the show looks horrible in the end for bringing him on without Matt’s consent, and they’re never going to openly say they never should’ve done something.”

This is not the first time the dating competition has looked into connecting with an estranged parent, as Reality Steve revealed they tried to get Kelsey Weier’s dad on the show during Peter Weber’s season.

4. It Seems Manny Might Still Reside in Raleigh, North Carolina

The real estate broker originally grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina before he attended college at Wake Forest University.

According to Monsters & Critics, despite not being active in Matt’s life, Manny was still local.

They reported, “He appears to still be residing in Raleigh, North Carolina where Matt grew up.”

5. Manny’s Absence Inhibited Matt’s Ability to be Vulnerable

When first meeting the real estate broker at the start of the season, Matt revealed Manny’s absence in his life caused problems in his relationships.

As Patty revealed to an ABC affiliate station, according to Us Weekly, Matt was drawn to “families where the mom and dad were together.”

As the Bachelor revealed on night one of this season, he has never been in love. He later said, “My mom did a great job, but growing up in a single-parent home, I feel like I missed out on a lot of what it takes to be in a good relationship. In the past, I’ve struggled with opening up and being vulnerable.”

The top three contestants vying for Matt James’ heart will get individual dates tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

