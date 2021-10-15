Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Give Fans a Major Wedding Update

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch got engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and are already thinking about taking the next steps in their relationship.

During an Amazon Live on October 14, 2021, the happy couple gave an exciting update about life after “Paradise,” — and their upcoming wedding plans!

Before they walk down the aisle, however, Mari and Kenny will first move in together — officially. Kenny shared that they’ve been able to spend a good deal of time together since they returned home from Mexico, with Mari visiting Kenny’s home city of Chicago multiple times, and him traveling to her home state of Maryland once. However, in the new year, Mari will be moving to Chicago to live with her fiance, which is something her and Kenny are both looking forward to.

“I live in Maryland, and Kenny lives here in Chicago. So I will be moving here early next year,” Mari told ExtraTV in October 2021, adding “that’s just gonna be the first step.”

“We haven’t been able to sort of explore the city. I want her to see some of the cool stuff [and] actually walk around and enjoy downtown Chicago,” Kenny said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on October 6, 2021.

Mari & Kenny Are Planning a Fall Wedding in Puerto Rico

Mari and Kenny have not officially set a wedding date, but Kenny wants to get married in the fall, so they will either tie the knot in the fall of 2022 or the fall of 2023, Mari revealed during the Amazon Live.

“We are waiting to see what happens next year,” Mari explained. “We did talk about location,” Kenny adds, confirming that the two will be getting married in Puerto Rico.

“We know that we’re getting married in Puerto Rico. That’s where a lot of my family still lives, so it will be easier for them to be able to join us,” Mari said.

The newly engaged former beauty queen also shared that she and Kenny will be traveling to Puerto Rico in November. This will mark the first time that Kenny will meet Mari’s extended family. It’s unknown if the couple will have time to scope out some potential wedding locations, but it will be a special trip, nevertheless.

Kenny telling Mari that he loved her marked the first time that he’d ever said “I love you” to a woman — and he really meant it. In fact, Kenny was so sure that Mari was the one for him, that he was willing to get engaged on the finale of the show.

“At one point, I think I told the producer that I would actually get married instead of get engaged on the show. I said if you could get the families out here, we’ll actually get married on this thing. I felt pretty good about it. But I was serious, which is crazy,” Kenny said during an appearance on the October 7, 2021, episode of the “Talking it Out” podcast.

“[I] wasn’t conflicted about it going towards the end. Like, I was pretty sure quite a few days before the engagement,” Kenny explained.

