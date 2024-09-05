Maria Georgas Promises Big Revelation After ‘Bachelorette’ Drama: Report

Controversial “Bachelor” contestant Maria Georgas is promising not to hold back after accusations that “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran’s ex-fiance Devin Strader followed her on Instagram after their break-up drama.

The Instagram story is no longer visible on Georgas’s Instagram page. However, a screenshot shared on X says that Georgas wrote on September 4, “Just got back from a peaceful trip. This is not something I wanted to come home to but I have something to say and I won’t be holding back this time.” She accompanied the comments with a blushing emoji.

Georgas was a finalist on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.” Her conflicts with other women on the show caused controversy during that season, although she became a fan favorite.

According to US Weekly, Georgas’s Instagram story “was seemingly referring to being brought up during Jenn and Devin’s After the Final Rose conversation” during the “Bachelorette” finale on September 3.

Strader, who won Jenn Tran’s season, was accused on the “After the Final Rose” Special of following Georgas on Instagram after breaking up with Tran. He was also accused of going “clubbing.”

“Ending the engagement on a phone call? The next day I wake up to you following girls on Instagram?! And not just any girl, but Maria?!” Tran said to Strader during the special.

Jenn Tran Told Jesse Palmer That Devin Strader ‘Denied Ever Being in Love’

Tran told Jesse Palmer during the “After the Final Rose” that Strader changed after he accepted her proposal.

“He was making bold proclamations of love and then suddenly the next day he was like, nothing and he denied ever being in love,” she said on September 3 on the show. “All the promises he had made to me, all of the love that he had wanted to give to me wasn’t there anymore.”

Tran also said on the special, of Strader following Georgas: “I just don’t understand it—why you would do something like that. Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, It completely invalidated the entire relationship.”

On the special, contestant Sam McKinney explained that some contestants thought the “Bachelorette” was going to be Georgas or Daisy Kent, not Tran.

In June, Tran went on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and accused Georgas of not being truthful when Georgas said she was offered “The Bachelorette” role first but turned it down.

Devin Strader Explained That He Found Himself ‘Falling Short’ of Expectations

On the special, Strader tried to explain why his feelings changed.

“I watched this beautiful girl grow and flourish into this amazing woman on her own,” he said on the show. “It took none of us on the show to make you that person. It was amazing to watch you flourish into who you were.”

“I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and you deserve. I watched myself contribute to your regression and that hurt me. You don’t deserve to compromise your standards to be happy,” he added.