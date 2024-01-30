Maria Georgas’s Surprise Dress Change Sparks Flurry of Fan Memes

“Bachelor” contestant Maria Georgas’s surprise dress change at the post-mock wedding group date on January 29 sparked an immediate flurry of fan memes.

Be forewarned that this post will contain spoilers for the January 29 episode. You can see some of the memes throughout this article.

During the episode, a group of women, including Georgas, attended a mock wedding reception, complete with a first-dance song sung by pop legend Michael Bolton, cake, and wedding dresses. Afterwards, they gathered for a group date/cocktail party.

When Georgas pulled “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei aside for a conversation, she was wearing a white dress. When she came back, she was wearing a much more revealing black dress with a bra-like top. Graziadei seemed to appreciate the dress change, based on his reaction.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Maria Georgas’s Outfit Change

Man, Maria and I have very different outfits we slip into so that we’re more comfortable #bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4Cyf1M6ocA — Jenna (@run_jmc_) January 30, 2024

A fan wrote on X, “Good lord Maria that was an insane move. That was such a risky move this early. I can’t believe she landed it. Joey ate it up.”

Some fans argued that the outfit change and Georgas’s vibe in general were giving them thoughts of a different “Bachelor” – “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Maria would thrive on Pardise with this energy. Can’t wait to see here there,” a fan wrote.

Lauren is so funny she took one look at Maria’s outfit change and said #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/zFbEnQfngZ — Positively Uncensored (@PosUncensored) January 30, 2024

Another fan thought Georgas was starting to give “villain energy.”

During the episode, Georgas informed Graziadei that she changed outfits because she wanted to change into something more comfortable.

Some fans noted that, when Graziadei handed out an early rose after the group date, it did not go to Georgas. The contestant he gave the rose too, though, opened up emotionally to him during a side conversation.

Maria Georgas Is Described in Her ‘Bachelor’ Bio as a ‘Bold, Outgoing Woman Who Isn’t Afraid to Speak Her Mind’

Is Maria giving Lady Gaga to anyone else or am I delusional?#thebachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/dzvuifk2ji — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) January 30, 2024

Fans remember from episode one that Georgas is from Canada.

“Maria is a bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants. The Canadian beauty is so done with short-term flings and situationships, and she’s ready to settle down with her perfect match,” her “Bachelor” biography reads.



please god give us a 2-on-1 with Jess and Maria #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/MEpaVXCXzf — crazy bachelor fan (@crzybachelorfan) January 23, 2024

Another fan wrote, “Maria realizing she should’ve just worn sweatpants after not getting the group date rose.”

Maria realizing she should’ve just worn sweatpants after not getting the group date rose #bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/aBn973NjdT — Jenna (@run_jmc_) January 30, 2024

“And lucky for Maria, a psychic reading recently left her thinking that Joey could be her future husband,” the bio continues.

“Time will tell if the psychic’s foresight was right. Maria’s interests are extremely well-rounded, including a black belt in Taekwondo karate, a love for a big plate of spaghetti, and an obsession with horror movies. She wants a man who can embrace her passions, and while Maria loves horror, she hopes Joey won’t leave her ghosted!”

Georgas’s bio says: “Maria loves a good disposable camera photo shoot” and “Maria dreams of eating sushi in Japan. Maria is obsessed with horror movies.”

Age 29, she is described as an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, her bio says.

