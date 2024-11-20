‘The Bachelor’ Star Denies Rumors of Romance With Troubled Comedian

A former star from “The Bachelor” has spoken out after rumors of her involvement with a famous comedian emerged. Maria Georgas, from Joey Graziadei’s season, denied she had any sort of romance with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

On November 19, The U.S. Sun reported that a source told them Davdison was in treatment for mental health issues and was in “bad shape.” The media outlet indicated that according to their source, Davidson “ended a fling with Maria [Georgas] just before he checked in.”

The source claimed Davidson and Georgas dated for “a couple of months.” The media outlet indicated they reached out to representatives for both Davidson and Georgas and received no response.

On November 19, Georgas took to her Instagram Stories to address the report herself. She denied she had ever been romantically involved with Davidson. She also denied he had returned to treatment.

Maria Georgas Insists Pete Davidson Is Home & Sober

Georgas first shared via an Instagram Story, “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.”

The U.S. Sun suggested that the couple had been “hiding in plain sight.” The outlet pointed to interactions between Georgas and Casey Davidson, Pete Davidson’s sister, on Instagram, as evidence of this claim.

Georgas added a second Instagram Story immediately after the first. “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months.”

She continued, “Can’t believe this [expletive] it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Bachelor Nation Thought the Romance Claims Were Wild

As soon as the initial claims of a romance and breakup between Davidson and Georgas emerged, “The Bachelor” fans noted their skepticism.

“Probably fake but if it was real I’m upset that we were robbed of this courtship and that Pete’s doing bad,” one fan wrote in the Bachelor Nation subreddit after seeing the initial claims.

“I did NOT have this on my 2024 Bingo card,” quipped a Redditor.

“This sounds highly fabricated,” another fan noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Maria def leaked this info to the press,” suggested another Redditor.

“It seems I missed a chapter,” read someone else’s response.

A different Reddit user questioned, “Why are y’all acting like this is real???”

“The Bachelor” subreddits lit up again once Georgas shared her denial via Instagram.

“I never believed that they dated, but I am glad to hear he’s not needing rehab. I have a very soft spot for Pete Davidson and just want him to be well,” one Redditor commented.

“Sorry but I never believed she dated Pete cuz I know maria would never keep it lowkey if it were true,” read one Reddit user’s snarky response.

“How did anyone believe this rumor? Maria is messy, but Pete Davidson is an actual honest-to-God celebrity,” someone else commented.

“I feel bad for both of them. Not the biggest Maria fan, but this news spread so much to places that were outside of the bachelor realm. Must be extremely stressful,” suggested a separate Redditor.

That poster continued, “Wondering how and why this rumor included Maria. She’s almost so niche to the bachelor world considering his track record of dating A-list and B-list women.”

Another Redditor joked, “Happy to hear he’s okay but imagine chilling at home then finding out you’re in rehab [because] a bachelor star broke up with you.”

“The comments blaming Maria or Pete for any of this are insane. It was a fake story,” wrote someone else.