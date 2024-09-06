Maria Georgas Felt ‘Shock,’ Couldn’t ‘Stay Silent’ Amid Devin Strader Chaos

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Maria Georgas took to social media to speak her piece. Jenn Tran mentioned her during “The Bachelorette” finale, and Georgas wanted to ensure she had an opportunity to share her truth.

During her post, Georgas noted she and Tran are not friends any longer. She also said she needed people to “Stop holding me to a standard that doesn’t exist.”

As Us Weekly shared, as Tran confronted her former fiance Devin Strader about their split, she mentioned Georgas.

Tran blasted Strader for not only breaking up with her in a short phone call just before a “Happy Couple Weekend” they had scheduled but also for something tied to Georgas.

“Not only ending the engagement on a phone call, the next day I wake up to you following girls on Instagram. And not just any girl, but Maria,” Tran said.

As Life & Style noted, at least some of Tran’s suitors had hoped for either Georgas or Daisy Kent as “The Bachelorette” lead. As a result, Strader specifically following Georgas the day after splitting with Tran hit a nerve.

In a TikTok video posted on September 5, Georgas shared her perspective on being brought up during “The Bachelorette” finale.

Maria Georgas Doesn’t Want to Feel Obligated to Defend Herself

Georgas said her “heart goes out to Jenn.” She also said she thought some specifics Tran brought up with Strader should have been done away from the cameras.

She admitted, “I am constantly trying to just move past a lot of things that I’ve done in this franchise. You know, I’m over coming to my defense for my character.”

Then, Georgas shared she understood Tran bringing the situation up while confronting Strader. However, she added, “I just think that without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative.”

“Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram…Let me clear the air on something. I’ve never met Devin before. I never went clubbing out with him,” Georgas explained.

Georgas added, “I have nothing to do with the ending of the relationship…My name being brought up was a shock.” She also asserted, “My character, my innocence, my peace is important to me.”

She also declared, “People are calling me out for things that aren’t even true and I can’t sit here with a smile on my face and stay silent. That’s not me.” She continued, “I’m trying to move forward from all of this and I feel like I keep getting dragged in.”

“The last thing I want to do is have this weird narrative where Jenn and I are against each other. Just because we separated our ways and we’re no longer friends doesn’t mean we hate each other,” Georgas shared.

In addition, Georgas noted that just because she and Tran aren’t friends any longer, that “Doesn’t mean that if someone’s going to disrespect her in my face that I’m going to sit here and stand for it. Because I’m not.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Had Lots to Say About Georgas’ Post

Play

“Not a fan of Maria but the dumpster fire are the men, not Maria or Jenn. These men literally be avoiding accountability & defending their bro codes, 🗑️🔥” one person wrote in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Finally someone said it!! Stop holding these people to an unrealistic standard, they aren’t some mortal entity, they are just people, not projections of your imagination,” added another Redditor.

“I’m no Maria fan, but I think this is a fair statement from her, and I’m happy that she didn’t look to start a misplaced war just because Jenn mentioned her name in a non-malicious manner,” agreed someone else.

“I don’t particularly like her but her name was dragged into this mess, she has the right to clear her name and set the record straight. I too would want to be excluded from this narrative. He followed her not the other way around,” read a separate Redditor’s response.

While there were plenty of Reddit comments supporting Georgas, there were plenty of critical ones, too.

“It’s giving trying to still be relevant,” quipped one Redditor.

“She just spoke a whole lot of nothing for 5 minutes and managed to make a situation about her that literally wasn’t 🤣🤣 actually shook, she has mad main character syndrome,” criticized someone else.