Mark Anderson Appears to Launch Romance With ‘One Tree Hill’ Star

A contestant from “The Golden Bachelorette” seems to have found love again in his life, shortly after his elimination from Joan Vassos’ season aired. Mark Anderson hoped to find love on the debut season of the show, but it seems it wasn’t meant to be.

Anderson didn’t find love on “The Golden Bachelorette.” Before that, however, he won over Bachelor Nation when he hosted his daughter Kelsey Anderson’s hometown date during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Now just a couple of weeks after his elimination from “The Golden Bachelorette” aired on television, Anderson has seemingly become close with another beautiful blonde.

Mark Anderson Was Prince Charming to Barbara Woods’ Cinderella

On October 26, former “One Tree Hill” star Barbara Woods surprised her fans and those in Bachelor Nation with an Instagram post. The post showed her dressed as Cinderella, and “The Golden Bachelorette” alum Anderson dressed as Prince Charming.

In the photo Woods posted, her daughter Natalie stood with the couple, dressed as a baby Yoda.

The post’s caption read, “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…”

Kelsey Anderson commented, “So cute 💗,” so it seems “The Bachelor” winner has given her father her stamp of approval.

Woods’ IMDb page indicates that she has been consistently acting for decades. She was in single episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Married… with Children” in 1989, as well as a handful of other guest appearances in the years after that.

In 1997, Woods began starring in the television series, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show,” and that gig lasted for 66 episodes.

What many people recognize Woods from the most, however, is her time playing Deb on “One Tree Hill.” She appeared in 106 episodes from 2003 to 2012.

Bachelor Nation Is Excited About This Pairing

As soon as Woods posted her Cinderella and Prince Charming photo on her Instagram page, fans went wild.

“I’m here for this HARD LAUNCH!!! The whole world is rooting for ur Dad’s happiness,” one fan responded to Kelsey Anderson’s comment.

Someone else gushed, “NO WAY PAPA ANDERSON IS DATING NANNY DEB?!”

Another comment read, “My OTH and Bachelor Nation worlds colliding!!”

“WAIT wait wait wait. What just happened,” questioned a separate Instagram user.

“I. Am. Here. For. This,” declared another Instagram user.

The buzz also carried over into “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Obbbsesssssedddddddd,” one Redditor commented.

Another Redditor shared, “I don’t know who she is, but he definitely didn’t look at Joan like that. Happy for him!”

Someone else wrote, “I’m completely flabbergasted, 2 worlds I never knew would collide!!! Yay for them both!!”

A separate Reddit comment read, “Omg it’s like a real young Bachelor cast [girlfriend] launch. Wait for the elimination and launch the new girlfriend. I love this so much!! Go Mark and Nanny Deb!”

Ever since he appeared on “The Bachelor” during his daughter’s hometown date, fans have been rooting to see him named as a lead for “The Golden Bachelor.” The fact he may be off the market now leaves Bachelor Nation questioning who might take on that gig, if ABC does another season.

“Ummmm…why is Mark dating when he’s supposed to be Golden Bach???? I guess that leaves us with Jordan [Heller] orrrr,” questioned a Redditor.

“I actually wanted Mark as Golden Bach, 😭” admitted someone else.