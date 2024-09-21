Fans Are Rooting for Mark Anderson on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Fans were eager to check out ABC’s debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” which aired its first episode on September 18. As the action got going, viewers couldn’t help but gush over contestant Mark Anderson.

Joan Vassos, who originally joined the cast for Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” is back to navigate her own journey to find love again. Everybody is rooting for Vassos, but it seems that Anderson may be stealing the show.

Bachelor Nation first met Anderson when his daughter, Kelsey Anderson, brought “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei home to meet the family. Viewers were immediately charmed and made it clear to ABC that they wanted to see more of him.

Now, Mark is a contestant on “The Golden Bachelorette” and he showed up during the premiere via a special introduction by Kelsey. Could he receive Vassos’ final rose? Could he become the next “The Golden Bachelor” lead?

Fans Are Already Smitten With Mark Anderson

As “The Golden Bachelorette” viewers saw during the premiere, Kelsey surprised Vassos by greeting her and introducing her dad. The moment was featured in an Instagram post ahead of the episode, and fans were immediately smitten.

“Mark is handsome for sure,” one fan commented.

“Oh I love that Kelsey got to introduce her father,” added another.

At the end of the episode, viewers were treated to a sneak peek of the overall season. It did not go unnoticed that at some point in the season, Mark and Vassos kiss. She’s heard saying she loves him.

“Mark is either [final one] or the next Golden Bachelor, there’s no in between,” declared one fan in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Another Redditor commented, “Did the preview show Joan saying ‘I love you Mark’?!?! I was like what?!?!”

“I am most interested in Mark this season and agree he is a top contender for next Golden Bachelor. He seems happy now so hope nothing on this season caused him to not consider the role if offered,” added someone else.

Could Anderson Be the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’?

Play

Some “The Golden Bachelorette” spoilers regarding Vassos’ season have emerged, thanks to blogger and podcaster Reality Steve. However, Reality Steve has not pinpointed how long Anderson lasted as a suitor for Vassos.

If Anderson doesn’t receive Vassos’ final rose, could he become “The Golden Bachelor”? ABC has not yet announced any plans to do another season.

However, in November 2023 Life & Style (via Y! Entertainment) reported an insider confirmed a second season would come. Granted, that report emerged before Turner and Theresa Nist wed and divorced within months of their finale airing.

ABC may watch to see how Vassos’ season does with fans and in the ratings and then make a formal decision whether or not to do a second season of “The Golden Bachelor.” If the network does forge forward, Mark seems a likely candidate to become the lead.

However, fans may also fall for some of Vassos’ other suitors as well.

Mark Anderson’s Wife Died in 2018

As Us Weekly shared, Mark’s wife and Kelsey’s mom died in 2018. In November 2017, Kelsey opened up about her mother’s health issues on Instagram.

“In 2011 my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer since then it has move[d] to her bones and liver.. the doctors told her she has 6 months to a year left, but she isn’t giving up,” Kelsey wrote.

During her time on “The Bachelor,” Kelsey told Graziadei about her mom Denise. As Us Weekly noted, Kelsey explained that once the cancer had metastisized to Denise’s bones, the doctors “gave her six months.” Sadly, she died just about two months after that.